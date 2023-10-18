The Best Ayo Edebiri Movies And TV Shows (And How To Watch Them)

Today, we're talking about the best Ayo Edebiri movies and TV shows because she deserves all the praise.

Regarding modern-day actresses that I have completely fallen in love with, Ayo Edebiri tops that list. While I hadn't gotten the chance to see her much before The Bear, I knew that after I watched her award-nominated performance, I needed to see much more of how amazing she was – because she's a true master of both drama and comedy.

So today, we will go over Ayo Edebiri's best movies and TV shows so far, starting with something that I think all of us need to see.

Bottoms (2023)

First up here is the obvious – Bottoms. This is the comedy of 2023, so you have to pay attention – at least, it's the comedy of the year for me.

Bottoms is a hilarious coming-of-age comedy that stars Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott as two high schoolers who start a fight club in an effort to get with cheerleaders. In doing so, they decide to start a high school "fight club" as a guise to succeed.

I can't tell you how much I love this movie. First, the Bottoms cast is genuinely iconic, but Ayo Edebiri is pure gold as Josie. Her comedic timing is on point, and her chemistry with Rachel Sennott is everything you could want. Not only that, but the story is hilarious and filled with a lot of heart, which is sometimes hard to do for movies that focus on hooking up with girls at first.

Seriously, it's one of the best films on the 2023 movie schedule, in my opinion, and I think everyone needs to see it. Check out Bottoms if you haven't – if not just for Edebiri's performance.

Big Mouth (2020 - Present)

Big Mouth is a Netflix animated show for young adults (since it is marketed as a coming-of-age sitcom) that is mainly based on students in suburban New York as they are going through life changes, both physical and personal, hilariously. Big Mouth specifically explores puberty, and it is open about discussing anything to do with the body, primarily through Hormone Monsters.

Edebiri not only voices one of the main characters on the show, Missy (which she took over the part from Jenny Slate), but she also works as a writer for the series. If you want an idea of Ayo Edebiri's excellent voice acting, her role as Missy is proof of that.

Dickinson (2021)

Dickinson is an excellent Apple TV+ show about Emily Dickinson, the famous poet, and it takes a look at her life through a more comical lens, telling her story and how she began.

Ayo Edebiri played Hattie in the show, and while she wasn't one of the main characters, her role left a lasting impact. She was honestly hilarious in her role as a writer but also, frankly, a hustler who got money from the people that she served, which I give her props for. Edebiri also worked as a staff writer for Dickinson, so now you know why it was so funny.

Abbott Elementary (2023 – Present)

Abbott Elementary is a popular mockumentary sitcom that follows the teachers of the titular school in Philadelphia. We learn about the educators' personal and professional lives, and see how they try to give the absolute best to their students despite limited funds.

Edebiri doesn't play a teacher. She portrayed Ayesha Teagues, the sister of Janine (the main character), and while she has a recurring guest role on the show, I instantly tune in any time I see her with Quinta Brunson (Janine). After hearing so much about Janine's sister in previous episodes, their scenes are great, especially in the Season 2 episode, "Teacher Appreciation," where they were astounding. But honestly, you should watch Abbott Elementary for how great it is all around.

Theater Camp (2023)

In this comedy film, Theater Camp, we follow a rundown theater camp staff after the camp's leader falls into a coma, and they are tasked with saving the beloved place.

There are plenty of reasons to like and finally see Theater Camp on Hulu and Ayo Edebiri (for me) is one of them. Her character, Janet Walch, is an underqualified teacher, who is pretending to be a theater expert. The actress is hysterical in every way, and any scene she's in automatically makes the top of my list of the best moments in the film – but I will say that Noah Galvin is also a standout in Theater Camp , so watch it for both.

As Of Yet (2021)

As of Yet was a 2021 release, and it's told entirely through video cameras and diaries. The film follows Naomi, a young woman dealing with both a roommate who drives her crazy and a relationship that she can't pursue, and to top it off this film takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I like this movie because of how creative it is. It's probably one of the most underrated Ayo Edebiri films because it's small compared to her other ventures. With that said, she's great in her role as Khadijah and has some super funny moments. The movie is hilarious, so be sure to check it out.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)

This 2023 film is a definite watch. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is an animated movie that follows the legendary group of teenage mutants as they struggle to find acceptance in society, but when a crime syndicate releases mutants in the world, it's up to them to help the humans.

The film has Ayo Edebiri voicing April O'Neil, and I'm sorry, but she needs to voice this character from here on out. The entire Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem cast is talented, but she brings more personality to this character than I've ever experienced.

Clone High (2023 – Present)

While this series initially ran from 2002 – 2003, we are talking about the revival of the series years later, in 2023, when Ayo Edebiri joined the cast. It's an adult animated series about high school and the clones of well-known historical figures who attend.

This show is just so much fun, and it serves as a parody of many classic teen drama shows of years past. Ayo Edebiri's voice role as a clone of Harriet Tubman is perfect casting. Somehow, her character fits perfectly in this strange clone world they inhabit, even when there's another clone of Harriet in the school, too, just in the background. Truly so funny.

(Image credit: FX/Hulu)

The Bear (2022 – Present)

You knew this would be on here, come on. The Bear is a great Hulu original show that mainly follows Carmy, a chef who left his high-end cooking gig to take over his brother's sandwich shop in Chicago so it doesn't close down after his death.

The series from FX and Huly is one that just about everyone has undoubtedly heard about. The Bear cast is incredibly talented, but no one quite beats Ayo Edebiri as Sydney. Not only is she hilarious in so many ways, but her acting in the dramatic moments is so good that I wish she were in more dramas. Not only that, but everything she cooks makes me hungry – you better believe I made that omelet with Boursin cheese after Season 2.

Truthfully, Edebiri deserves all the praise for her performance in this show, and I genuinely hope it receives a Season 3 renewal because I need to see more of her story. I have to see her become the best chef there is.

There are indeed so many amazing things that Ayo Edebiri has done, and she's only getting started. Now, I need The Bear to get renewed for Season 3, and I'll be happy again!