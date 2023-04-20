Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts After Abbott Elementary's Season 2 Finale

Warning! Major spoilers for Season 2, Episode 22 – “Franklin Institute” – of Abbott Elementary ahead. To watch both Seasons 1 and 2 of the ABC hit all you need is a Hulu subscription .

My fellow Abbott Elementary fans, I mourn with you as we all grieve over the fact that we’ll have to wait a whole summer to find out what happens next with Gregory and Janine’s relationship . The pair finally admitted they had feelings for each other as Season 2 came to a close on the 2023 TV schedule , however, they decided to just stay friends. So, while the revelation itself was adorable, and people loved it, fans were big time bummed that the two didn’t take their relationship to the next level, and they did not hold back when it came to sharing their thoughts.

For the majority of Season 2, Abbott Elementary has been subtly addressing the “messy” will they/won’t they dynamic between Janine and Gregory . Then the two finally kissed at the teacher’s conference , and fans were ecstatic. However, they called it a “whoops,” and just awkwardly ignored their feelings for the remainder of the season, until they took a field trip to The Franklin Institute. While it was so exciting to see the two teachers admit they liked each other during the all school sleepover, knowing we officially have a slow burn relationship on our hands has flustered fans like @blkwatcher , who tweeted:

janine and gregory gonna drag it for another season i'm not strong enough #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/CKuKuDXD3lApril 20, 2023 See more

Girl, I feel you. Knowing we’ll have to wait even longer to see these two, who are clearly meant for each other, get together is testing all our patience. While, we can’t deny the genius of Quinta Brunson and how she’s brilliantly handled Janine’s personal growth, I want her and Gregory to be together now. @autumnvelvets had a similar opinion, as they tweeted a very fitting clip from Only Murders in the Building:

Janine and Gregory deciding to stay as friends so they don’t hurt each other #abbottelementary pic.twitter.com/Mtg1VDc1qNApril 20, 2023 See more

Another fan posted a clip from the episode, where Janine and Gregory have their heartfelt moment next to a literal beating heart, pointing out that they had hoped the two would have gotten together after this. @bIisstina posted:

Their love confession being in a literal heart, with a heartbeat sounds background, for them to still not be together at the end is so insane... QUINTA YOU WILL BE DEALT WITH. #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/lf1BI6ShqlApril 20, 2023 See more

I think @sincerelyAD_ had the perfect reaction to the news that Gregory and Janine were going to just be friends for now as they tweeted a hilarious image of Millie Bobby Brown on Hot Ones:

“It’s time to plant something new” 😭#AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/0GvJiC70EtApril 20, 2023 See more

Many fans were left distraught after this episode, especially since it’s clear as day the two characters are meant for each other. @1ux1isbon was in this camp as they tweeted about Gregory loving Janine’s movie recommendations, and how they’re basically a couple, even though they aren’t.

“I take all your recommendations seriously” Gregory is such a good boyfriend to Janine and they aren’t even together yet #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/NWG2mxMsBbApril 20, 2023 See more

We’ll end this roundup with the reaction I related to on a spiritual level. I totally understand that the slow burn will be worth it, and someday Gregory and Janine will end up together, but for now we have to wait. @ForeverDorianne captured my feelings about having to wait perfectly, by tweeting:

IT'S OKAY YALL. We're in for a slow burn. That's okay. We're okay dammit. #abbottelementary pic.twitter.com/LrtIESJoX8April 20, 2023 See more