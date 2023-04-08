Abbott Elementary Guest Star Taraji P. Henson On Landing Her Role And Why She Feels A Personal Connection To The Show

Much of the Internet exploded with excitement upon hearing that Empire’s Taraji P. Henson is going to guest star as Janine Teagues' mom on the hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary. It goes without saying that the Oscar nominee's appearance will be a huge feather in the show's cap. Henson has shown her incredible acting range over the years, and she's bound to put in a memorable performance. Since the news broke, Henson has spoken about landing her guest role and also opened up about the personal connection she feels to the sitcom.

The What Men Want star discussed her guest spot on the Emmy-winning comedy while promoting multiple projects, including her haircare line, on The View. Taraji P. Henson couldn’t hide her excitement over playing Janine’s mother, Vanetta. The TV and film star admitted that like many of us, she’s a huge fan of the sitcom and, as a result, she partially landed her role in a very direct way:

I love it. I was a fan. Actually, I requested to be on the show. Quinta and I were competing on Jimmy Fallon's That's My Jam, and I was singing her praises. I was telling her how proud of her I was, And I was like, 'Girl, you know, any time you need me, call me.' And she called! I was like, 'Absolutely, I'll do it.'

There you go! The actress put out the right energy, and Quinta Brunson came back at the right time. I suppose viewers also have Jimmy Fallon to thank for bringing the two women together in the first place as well. It’s cool to know that the Family That Preys alum had no problem requesting a role and that Brunson ultimately obliged.

During her appearance on the daytime talk show, Taraji P. Henson gave the cast and crew a glowing review, as she had nothing but good things to say about her experience filming her guest appearance on the teacher-centric show. However, she didn't just appreciate it because she was able to cut up with Quinta Brunson and co. As it so happens, Henson has a special connection to the educational system.

It was just so much fun. That cast is incredibly talented. The writing is very witty. It’s smart, it’s funny. And I have an affinity for teachers because I was a substitute teacher before my career took off. I love that show in a whole other way.

One would think that the Curious Case of Benjamin Button alum could see some of her teaching experiences reflected the ABC sitcom as has been the case for many real-life educators. The actress also gave the ladies of The View some insight into Vanetta’s psyche, calling her “a mess.” See what else the star had to say about Janine’s immature mother in the funny clip below:

Hopefully, this guest appearance is just the first of many for her on Abbott Elementary. Up until this point, Janine's mother has only been mentioned on occasion, and it's been suggested that the two don't have the best relationship. I can't imagine the mother and daughter only crossing paths on one episode during the show's run but, if that's the case, let's hope it's a reunion to remember. And who knows, maybe Vanetta will have an impact on Janine and Gregory’s messy will-they/won’t-they dynamic.

Taraji P. Henson’s Abbott Elementary episode, “Mom,” will air on April 12 on ABC at 9 p.m. EST and will later be available to stream using a Hulu subscription. In the meantime, check out the 2023 TV schedule to learn about the other big premieres that are arriving in the coming weeks.