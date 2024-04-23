After CBS' Success With The FBIs, Here's What I Want For NCIS: Hawai'i Next Season

Spring can be a stressful time of year for TV fans when it comes to the fates of their favorite shows, and CBS has had good news and bad news with renewals and cancellations in the 2024 TV schedule. Despite NCIS being renewed ahead of the franchise's 1000th episode and the Origins prequel scoring a series order, NCIS: Hawai'i's future is still up in the air. Still, I'm going to be optimistic, look at CBS' success with the FBI franchise, and explain what I'd love to see happen next season that absolutely requires Hawai'i.

CBS has had a good thing going on Tuesday nights with a full primetime block of FBI action, going back to when FBI: International joined Most Wanted and the original back in 2021. Characters from the three have managed to cross over even in a TV season affected by the WGA writers strike, with a recent two-parter of sorts between FBI and Most Wanted. The trio of shows have done well enough that the network has already renewed all of them, giving a three-season renewal to FBI. Basically, CBS' FBI Tuesdays are extremely successful.

And that brings me to what would be great for CBS' other hit procedural franchise in the 2024-2025 TV season: NCIS Mondays. The network has already renewed the parent series for Season 22 and given a straight-to-series order to NCIS: Origins as a prequel centered on young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, with both set to air on CBS. How ideal would it be if CBS also orders more episodes of NCIS: Hawai'i and airs all three shows in one night? NCIS and Hawai'i already both air on Mondays at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET, respectively, with the first hour of primetime occupied by The Neighborhood at 8 p.m. and Bob Hearts Abishola at 8:30 p.m.

With Bob Hearts Abishola already ending with the current fifth and final season, in theory NCIS Mondays could be as straightforward as moving The Neighborhood to another night, renewing NCIS: Hawai'i, and scheduling Origins in the same primetime block as its sister series. CBS does need Hawai'i to make this work, as the other spinoff currently in development – starring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo back in their original NCIS roles – received a straight-to-series order to stream for Paramount+ subscribers.

Unfortunately, Hawai'i's fate is still up in the air, and there reportedly may be major changes if renewed for Season 4. The situation honestly feels more similar to what NBC has going with Law & Order Thursdays at the moment rather than the FBIs, as Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU have both been renewed, while Law & Order: Organized Crime may go through a huge change for a Season 5 renewal, and it seems that the L&O Thursdays aren't as successful for NBC as its One Chicago Wednesdays.

Does all of this mean that NCIS Mondays would be as successful as FBI Tuesdays on CBS, if the network fulfills my dream by renewing Hawai'i and airing all three on the same night? Not really, but it's hard not to speculate as the days pass without any news on whether the adventures of Jane Tennant and Co. will continue in the 2024-2025 TV schedule. For now, you can keep catching new episodes of NCIS: Hawai'i on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.