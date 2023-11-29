Chuck Lorre's Bob Hearts Abishola Is Ending After Five Seasons On CBS, And There's More Bad News

With the Hollywood strikes now over, a number of new and returning shows are heading back into production. CBS, which unveiled its new schedule, is among the networks with fresh content on the way. One of the returning series is veteran comedy Bob Hearts Abishola, which comes from the comedic mind of Chuck Lorre. The multi-camera sitcom is heading into its fifth season and, now, it would seem that it’ll be the series’ last. The network revealed that today and, if that weren’t unfortunate enough, it would appear that there’s even more bad news for the program.

The Eye Network officially confirmed the news in a press release, which also contained another key piece of information. What fans also need to know is that the fifth and final season of Bob Hearts Abishola will also be shorter than what they’re accustomed to. The season will only have 13 episodes, which will begin airing in February, as previously announced. Additionally, the series finale is set to air on Monday, May 13. This move marks a significant programming decision for the entertainment conglomerate, as it’ll be losing one of its more relatively consistent comedies in recent years.

Having debuted in the fall of 2019, the sitcom focused on a successful Detroit businessman named Bob Wheeler (Billy Gardell), who falls in love with a Nigerian nurse, Abishola Adebambo (Folake Olowofoyeku), after suffering a mild heart attack. Though they differ in various aspects of their lives, the two eventually forge a romance and navigate the ups and downs of life. Amy Reisenbach, the president of CBS Entertainment, released a statement about the decision to end the show and showered praise upon it. She noted how it “expertly showcased a family love story and workplace comedy about the immigrant experience with heartfelt humor and emotion.” Series EPs Gina Yashere, Matt Ross and Chuck Lorre also had the following to say:

BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is about an unlikely love story, but also the premise that immigrants make America great. We’ve loved bringing these stories to life and are excited for fans to see the final chapter of these two families, and the incredible work of this talented cast and crew.

The news of the show’s demise may not be such a surprise to some, given behind-the-scenes changes that were previously reported. Around the time the Season 5 renewal dropped, it was revealed that budget cuts were to be instituted. As a result, eleven of the show’s 13 main cast members were downgraded to recurring status. The only two who have main billing this year are Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku. When fellow cast member Bayo Akinfemi got candid about the pay cuts, he admitted to being “disappointed” but acknowledged that such things happen in the entertainment business.

This actually isn’t the only Chuck Lorre-produced show that’s set to end during the upcoming TV season. Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon is also set to conclude after a 15-episode seventh season, and the one-hour finale will air on Thursday, May 16. Though he’s bidding farewell to two comedies, Lorre remains busy. His newest single-camera comedy, Bookie, will premiere for Max subscribers on November 30.

With Bob Hearts Abishola coming to an end, it’ll be interesting to see how Chuck Lorre and co. decide to close the book on the titular characters and their friends and family. The show conveys plenty of humor and a lot of love, so one hopes that the final episode will convey those elements effectively.

You can catch Bob Hearts Abishola when it returns to CBS on Monday February 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 TV schedule. You can also stream episodes of the show using a Paramount+ subscription.