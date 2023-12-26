After Charlie Sheen Was Allegedly Attacked By Female Neighbor, The Suspect Has Been Formally Charged By Police

In the final weeks of 2023, Charlie Sheen might have been expecting a few headlines celebrating his amusing return to former boss Chuck Lorre’s newest comedy Bookie (available to stream with a Max subscription ), but probably didn’t anticipate being embroiled in a legal situation with an allegedly abusive neighbor. But that’s what this year hath wrought, and said neighbor has now been formally charged with felony assault.

As CinemaBlend previously reported, Charlie Sheen called 911 on Wednesday, December 20, and claimed he’d been attacked and strangled by an upstairs neighbor. Nearly a week later, TMZ confirms that the 47-year-old female apartment tenant, whose name was revealed to be Electra Schrock, is now facing charges from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Schrock was hit with one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, and is awaiting an arraignment following her booking at the L.A. County jail. She is currently being held on a $75,000 bail.

On the day the 911 call was made, Sheen reported that Schrock was knocking at his door, and that as soon as he opened it, she burst into his home. It’s stated that she ripped the actor’s shirt and made attempts to strangle him before the violent scuffle ended and she left his apartment to apparently go back to her own home.

At this point, no clear answers have been offered for what may have sparked the alleged attack. However, Sheen reportedly told police that he believes the woman was also responsible for squirting some kind of a sticky liquid onto his car in the recent past, though that incident was supposedly squashed without further drama.

According to TMZ's initial report, the Major League vet also accused Electra Schrock of dumping trash in front of his door the day before the reported attack took place. It would appear the neighbors did not have any discussions about that one after the fact.

With hopes that everything remains as calm as can possibly be in Charlie Sheen’s apartment building for the ongoing future, fans should be sure to check out his second cameo appearance opposite Sebastian Maniscalco in Max’s Bookie. Those who have watched are aware that Sheen’s cameo in the series premiere set up the actor's lightly self-deprecating turn playing himself, which reunited him with Two and a Half Men's Chuck Lorre more than a decade after their highly publicized feud, which capped off with Sheen leaving the sitcom. Lorre has only been able to discuss that "dark and difficult" situation now that they're rekindled their friendship.

Bookie wrapped up its first season on December 21, without any clear signs for how close Max execs might be to renewing the comedy for Season 2.