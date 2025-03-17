As Jonathan Majors Attempts To Revive Career, Newly Surfaced Audio Has Him Seemingly Admitting To Abusing Ex
The story continues unfolding.
For a while now, the public has been following Jonathan Majors' timeline of legal issues. At the height of his career, the 35 year-old actor was arrested and charged for abuse against his ex Grace Jabbari, and the story has unfolded for years. Majors was fired by Marvel from the role of Kang seemingly as a result, and the actor has been working at a professional comeback. But amidst those attempts, a recording of him seemingly admitting to abusing her has come to light.
This latest twist comes to us from Rolling Stone, which was acquired a previously unreleased audio recording of Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari. It reportedly dates back to shortly after their 2022 conflict, with the Creed III star seemingly contrite about what happened. He was quoted saying:
That's when Grace Jabbari is reportedly heard interrupting, saying "You strangled me and pushed me against the car." Per the outlet, Majors responded by saying:
This can arguably be called an admission, and would stand in stark juxtaposition to the previously messaging by the actor's legal team. Of course, Majors was famously found guilty in the assault case brought to court by his ex.
Majors' lawyers didn't immediately respond for a comment from the news outlet, but the public will likely be paying attention to see if either his or Jabbari's teams respond to this newly released footage.
As previously mentioned, the actor has seemingly been on a bit of a career revival as of late. Jonathan Majors' landed his first post-trial movie role back in June, and his performance in the drama film Magazine Dreams has been getting some praise online. A casting director claimed Majors could end up with more gigs as a result of this movie, but that was before this latest update to his long legal battle. We'll just have to see if this latest update ends up hurting those professional efforts.
While Majors was still able to make money thanks to the convention circuit, as he'd famously played Kang in Marvel projects like Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. He also had notable roles in Creed III and the supernatural TV series Lovecraft Country (which is streaming with a Max subscription). So there's plenty of folks out there who would love a meet and greet and/or autograph from the actor.
Jonathan Majors' future in TV and film remains to be seen, but the MCU has pivoted away from Kang. His movie Magazine Dreams is expected to hit theaters March 21st as part of the 2025 movie release list.
