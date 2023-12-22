Charlie Sheen’s Neighbor Allegedly Tried To Strangle Him After Breaking Into His Home
Former Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen was reportedly attacked by his neighbor.
Charlie Sheen is a guy who has certainly led an interesting life. There was a time a few years ago when Sheen’s name was in the headlines a lot, usually due to some outlandish thing he himself had done or said. Now he’s back in the headlines because of something that happened to him. It’s being reported his neighbor tried to strangle him.
TMZ reports that on Wednesday evening Charlie Sheen answered his door to find his neighbor, a 47-year-old woman, who allegedly forced her way into his home. She reportedly tore his shirt and attempted to strangle him, before returning to her own home. Sheen then called 911. The woman has been arrested, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and burglary. Paramedics were called, but Sheen reportedly did not go to the hospital.
The report claims Sheen doesn’t know why the woman did this, but it seems she has had a problem with the Two and a Half Men actor for some time. He claims she covered his car in some sort of “sticky liquid” and had dumped trash in front of his house the day before the alleged choking incident. He had spoken to her after one of the other incidents and thought he had de-escalated the situation. But that was before things got physical.
Needless to say, this whole story is about as wild as something we might have expected from Charlie Sheen once upon a time, though according to him he has no idea what’s going on here. Assuming all these accusations are on the level we have somebody who clearly has a problem with Sheen, but for reasons that are unclear even to the actor himself.
Charlie Sheen hasn’t been in the headlines these days nearly as often as he once was. His “tiger blood” days appear to be well behind him. Sheen is now sober and has recently spoken about how his life “turned to shit” when drugs and alcohol got the better of him during his time on the hit sitcom.
The actor showed how far he has come when he recently appeared in a guest spot on the show Bookie, produced by Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre. The pair, who had once been friends, fell out in a big way during the production of the show, which is why Charlie Sheen left Two and a Half Men before the show ended its run. The fact that the feud with Lorre is over and he was able to appear on his old friend’s show indicates that things are maybe on an upswing for Sheen.
Hopefully, these two can figure out their problems. They are neighbors, after all, so this could certainly become a long-term problem unless one of them decides to move.
