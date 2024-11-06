After Dancing With The Stars Contestants Went Viral For Commenting On Brooks And Gleb’s Wild Showmance, The Two Let The Cat Out Of The Breakup Bag

To quote Dancing with the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong, when it comes to Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko’s ongoing viral showmance and breakup, I’m “a subscribed fan at this point.” The two have been poking and prodding at fans on TikTok for weeks now playing into their apparent breakup after being together while filming DWTS. Now, after all of that, Gleb has opened up -- sort of -- about how he feels right now.

The Dancing with the Stars competition is still airing on the 2024 TV schedule and most of the cast uses TikTok to recreate dance moves and post funny videos. Meanwhile, Books and Gleb were eliminated pretty early, and their showmance has seemingly taken over their TikToks since then. So, after last week’s episode, ET asked various contestants how they felt about all this, and here’s how they responded:

From Rylee Arnold saying “We are all lost,” to Armstrong and Chandler Kinney poking fun at the TikToks, the video is hilarious. However, it also proves that even those who are spending time with the dancer and model don’t really know what’s going on.

Seeing as Ilona Maher is a TikTok queen and has had a few viral DWTS moments , I found her answer extra great, as she said:

We don’t know. We’ve been sending the TikToks back and forth. We’re trying to figure it out ourselves.

So, along with working their way up to being one of DWTS’ Season 33 frontrunners , these contestants are also trying to figure out what the heck is going on with Brooks and Gleb. Well, now we have a bit of clarity as the pro opened up about missing his partner and all the comments about their houses.

Now, Gleb Savchenko Has Opened Up About The Breakup

It’s been reported that one week after being eliminated from Dancing with the Stars, Brooks and Gleb called off their relationship. After that, both have posted many TikToks using cheeky sounds that seemingly address their relationship and breakup.

Notably, Ezra Sosa, the pro who was partnered with Anna Delvey this season, has been present in the comments and posting about this whole showmance. So, in a viral TikTok, Sosa got to the bottom of it, and he straight up asked Gleb what was going on, as you can see below:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the video, Ezra asked Gleb about his house looking like Brooks’ home. The dancer responded by saying it was a new build and all the houses looked the same. Then, down in the comments, his former partner replied, writing:

Never been to his house but I’ve never heard of matching houses …? Hmmm🤔 🧐

In the video, Ezra wasn’t really buying it, and he wasn’t buying the comment either, as he responded by writing “ITS SO SUS.”

So, the jury is still out on all this, but according to the former dance partners they’ve never been to each others’ houses. While that update has me confused like the other dancers on the show, there was one comment that seemed sincere. Gleb ended the conversation by looking at the camera and saying:

Brooks, if you’re watching [this], I miss you.

He also confirmed that he’s the one who ended their relationship after Ezra and Rylee Arnold called him on it. They then asked him why he did that if he missed her, and he said:

Stop recording and I might tell you.

So, there’s clearly still drama to unpack, it just probably shouldn't be done on TikTok. However, this house drama and TikTok back and forth has finally been directly addressed by both Brooks and Gleb, even though it ended up leading to more questions.