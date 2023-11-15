After Found's Shocking Reveal About Sir, One Unanswered Question Could Be Key To Gabi's Next Move

Spoilers ahead for Episode 7 of Found on NBC, called "Missing While Indigenous."

Found picked up almost exactly where the previous episode left off in "Missing While Indigenous," with Gabi Mosely sitting with Mark Trent in her house as he went through a minor existential crisis about being suspended from his job as a cop. All seemed perfectly serene... as long as you didn't think too hard about the fact that Gabi was keeping Sir captive in her basement. He didn't alert Trent, but her relationship with Brett Dalton's character was getting under Sir's skin all episode. The cliffhanger reveal that Sir had been spotted near Gabi's house could be very bad for her, and I'm thinking the answer to one question could be key to her next move.

It's not entirely clear at this point what has actually happened back at Gabi's house. She lost eyes on Sir while she was on the reservation looking for a missing pregnant woman, when he flung his tray of food at her surveillance camera and took it offline. At the time, it appeared that she didn't suspect anything other than Mark-Paul Gosselaar's character being in a particularly unhelpful mood, and she didn't necessarily have reason to believe that he'd escape. After all, he didn't shout when Trent was in the house, and he turned over a weapon rather than use it on her earlier in the 2023 TV season.

So it was as much of a shock to me as a viewer as it was to Gabi and Lacey when Trent dropped the news:

It's Sir. There's been a credible sighting near your house.

Unless Sir broke out of his basement to call in an anonymous tip on himself to spook Gabi, I don't really see how this could be a fakeout. After all, Zeke got the alert, and Trent passed the news along. This is already bigger than Gabi and Sir, and the biggest danger to her might be if Sir escapes and somebody else captures him alive.

And that leads me to the question I've been asking all season, which could also be key to Gabi's next move: how did she capture him in the first place? Sir is bigger and probably stronger than Gabi, and had a lot of experience in not getting caught for his crimes, even before he kidnapped her. I assume she outsmarted him rather than physically overpowered him; whatever she did, could she do it again to get him back in her basement?

If we get the answer to how she caught him, that could also be the answer to how she gets him back, protects her secret, and stays out of jail herself. I'm hoping that Found shows flashbacks to how it happened sometime before the end of Season 1, even though her flashbacks tend to be to her year with Sir rather than a more recent time.

I'm still not buying the idea of Sir calling Gabi a monster after everything he's done to her, especially since we still don't know what happened to Annie. But Gabi may have to cross more lines than ever if she's going to protect her secret while he's on the loose.

The episode description from NBC for the next episode, called "Missing While Homeless," previews that after Trent shares "troubling news" about Sir, Gabi will go "to great lengths to protect her secret." The promo doesn't give away many details, but it certainly looks like Sir isn't just trying to escape in whatever he has done since destroying the surveillance camera. Take a look:

Luckily, Found has not yet run out of episodes like The Irrational has as NBC's other freshman fall drama, so the wait isn't too long to find out how Gabi handles this crisis... and if we learn just how she caught Sir the first time around. "Missing While Homeless" airs as the next episode of Found on Tuesday, November 21 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. You can also revisit earlier episodes streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.