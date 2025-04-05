After Manny And Sharon's Big Bombshell In Fire Country's Latest Episode, I Think Bode Is The Only One Who Can Save Three Rock

News
By published

Bode to the rescue.

Max Thieriot as Bode looking forward on Fire Country.
(Image credit: Darko Sikman/CBS)

Spoilers for Fire Country Season 3, Episode 16 are ahead! To stream the show, you just need a Paramount+ subscription. To catch episodes live, tune into CBS on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

After a brief break on the 2025 TV schedule, Fire Country came back with some answers. The 16th episode of Season 3 fully addressed Manny’s mystery illness and Birch’s death, and (in a way) it solved the problem regarding Three Rock’s inmates getting sick. However, the solution required those wronged to brush the issues under the rug, and now they can’t talk about it. Therefore, I think Bode is now the only person who can save Three Rock.

So, we learned the company Oxalta had made Three Rock a “hazardous waste dump site,” as Eve described it. And Sharon and Manny spent much of the episode in meetings about how to right this wrong. Eventually, they landed a deal that freed Manny, but it came with a catch. Kevin Alejandro’s character revealed all that to Bode and Gabriela after he got out, relaying the good news first:

Sharon, she made a deal. Got the company to pay for cleanup and got the DOC to release me early.

Sharon putting her right hand on Manny's left shoulder as they sit together and look forward on Fire Country.

(Image credit: CBS)

However, when Bode asked if the company admitted negligence, that’s where the bad news came in, as Manny said:

Yeah, not exactly. I had to agree not to sue them and sign an NDA. I mean, I don’t know if I did the right thing, though, you know?

After that, Bode angrily confronted his mother over this deal, and it seems like he’s ready to take action. Out of the three of them, he’s also probably the only one who can take action.

It’s important to note that Manny is the only person we know of who has signed an NDA over this issue. So, it’s possible for others at Three Rock to talk about what happened. However, I’d assume that others, including Eve and Sharon, signed non-disclosure agreements as well in this settlement, or at the very least, they’re all in places where they can’t fight back against what happened without taking some serious risks.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
To watch CBS's programming on streaming, head to Paramount+. Along with the streamer's originals, you can also watch primetime favorites like Fire Country and NCIS. Plans start at $7.99, and you can upgrade to premium for $12.99 per month to get Showtime and no ads.

View Deal

Therefore, I think Bode will be the one to save the camp. Ever since he left Three Rock, I’ve been wondering how he’d return to or help the camp. This feels like his way into doing that.

Max Thieriot’s character really cares about the place – I mean, it saved his life – and one of his best friends runs it. He also has quite the hero’s complex, and my guess is he’s going to want to save this camp.

Thankfully, he hasn’t signed anything because he was free well before all this happened. So, he can talk. He’s also strong-willed, passionate and aggressive enough to take on this fight that is admittedly an uphill battle against a massive opponent.

So, as Fire Country finishes Season 3 and heads into Season 4, I think Bode is going to carry this fight for Three Rock because it seemed clear to me that he wasn’t going to let this go. And I don’t want him to. I love that he cares about this place, and I hope he’s able to be the hero it needs right now.

TOPICS
Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Kenan Thompson in suit and glasses during Beavis and Butt-Head sketch on Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson Only Has One 'Milestone' Left To Hit In His Historic Saturday Night Live Run, But It's A Doozy
The White Lotus Season 3 resort.

I'm Already Thinking About Where The White Lotus Season 4 Could Be Set (And Why It Likely Won't Be At A Ski Resort)
The Police chase Ares and co. in Tron: Ares

As Tron: Ares’ Trailer Shows Jared Leto’s Character And Others From The Grid Invading The Real World, I’ve Got Chills Over One Small Detail
See more latest
Most Popular
The Police chase Ares and co. in Tron: Ares
As Tron: Ares’ Trailer Shows Jared Leto’s Character And Others From The Grid Invading The Real World, I’ve Got Chills Over One Small Detail
Kenan Thompson in suit and glasses during Beavis and Butt-Head sketch on Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson Only Has One 'Milestone' Left To Hit In His Historic Saturday Night Live Run, But It's A Doozy
Hailee Steinfeld wearing red on Good Morning America/ Josh Allen wearing Bills Jersey and Blue hat during press conference (side by side)
After Hailee Steinfeld And Josh Allen’s Engagement, She Sweetly Reacted To Buffalo Congratulating Her With A Billboard
Sporting a short pixie cut and superhero attire, Florence Pugh projects a fierce presence in Marvel&#039;s *Thunderbolts*.
Florence Pugh Is Ready For Thunderbolts* Press, And I’m Loving Her Badass Mini And Knee High Boots
Quentin Spivey (Terrence Howard) talks to Shelby in The Best Man: The Final Chapters, while Diddy speaks in the &quot;Gotta Move On&quot; music video
‘I Think He’s Trying To F–k You’: Terrence Howard Doesn’t Hold Back While Sharing Alleged Story About Working With Diddy
Channing Tatum as Gambit in Deadpool &amp; Wolverine
One Of Channing Tatum’s Gambit Lines In Deadpool And Wolverine Constantly Made Ryan Reynolds Break Character, And I Totally Get It
Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast Off the Vine.
'Riding Coattails.' The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe Makes Big Claims About How Ex-Fiance Jason Tartick Handled Finances
Kim Raver as Teddy and Sophia Bush as Cass on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
Kim Raver Broke Down Her Hot Hookup With Sophia Bush On Grey’s Anatomy And Explained Why It Was Important To Use An Intimacy Coordinator
Vincent D&#039;Onofrio&#039;s Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again
Vincent D'Onofrio Was Asked If He Could Play Kingpin In A Spider-Man Movie, And He Got Real About Why ‘It’s A Very Hard Thing To Do’
Morgan smiling outdoors in High Potential
Kaitlin Olson's High Potential Character Quickly Became One Of My TV Faves, And I'm Pumped To Hear The Praise She Got From Disney TV's Head Honcho