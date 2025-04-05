After Manny And Sharon's Big Bombshell In Fire Country's Latest Episode, I Think Bode Is The Only One Who Can Save Three Rock

Spoilers for Fire Country Season 3, Episode 16 are ahead! To stream the show, you just need a Paramount+ subscription . To catch episodes live, tune into CBS on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

After a brief break on the 2025 TV schedule , Fire Country came back with some answers. The 16th episode of Season 3 fully addressed Manny’s mystery illness and Birch’s death , and (in a way) it solved the problem regarding Three Rock’s inmates getting sick. However, the solution required those wronged to brush the issues under the rug, and now they can’t talk about it. Therefore, I think Bode is now the only person who can save Three Rock.

So, we learned the company Oxalta had made Three Rock a “hazardous waste dump site,” as Eve described it. And Sharon and Manny spent much of the episode in meetings about how to right this wrong. Eventually, they landed a deal that freed Manny, but it came with a catch. Kevin Alejandro’s character revealed all that to Bode and Gabriela after he got out, relaying the good news first:

Sharon, she made a deal. Got the company to pay for cleanup and got the DOC to release me early.

However, when Bode asked if the company admitted negligence, that’s where the bad news came in, as Manny said:

Yeah, not exactly. I had to agree not to sue them and sign an NDA. I mean, I don’t know if I did the right thing, though, you know?

After that, Bode angrily confronted his mother over this deal, and it seems like he’s ready to take action. Out of the three of them, he’s also probably the only one who can take action.

It’s important to note that Manny is the only person we know of who has signed an NDA over this issue. So, it’s possible for others at Three Rock to talk about what happened. However, I’d assume that others, including Eve and Sharon, signed non-disclosure agreements as well in this settlement, or at the very least, they’re all in places where they can’t fight back against what happened without taking some serious risks.

Therefore, I think Bode will be the one to save the camp. Ever since he left Three Rock , I’ve been wondering how he’d return to or help the camp. This feels like his way into doing that.

Max Thieriot’s character really cares about the place – I mean, it saved his life – and one of his best friends runs it. He also has quite the hero’s complex, and my guess is he’s going to want to save this camp.

Thankfully, he hasn’t signed anything because he was free well before all this happened. So, he can talk. He’s also strong-willed, passionate and aggressive enough to take on this fight that is admittedly an uphill battle against a massive opponent.