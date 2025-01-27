After Getting Roasted By Announcers And NFL Fans, Patrick Mahomes Commented On His Botched Spike

The biggest story coming out of the Chiefs and Bills game is, of course, the Chiefs winning and heading to their third consecutive Super Bowl. That’s not the only story though. Fans are also once again obsessing about some questionable calls from the officials, once again obsessing about Taylor Swift and for the first time, obsessing about the worst touchdown celebration spike in the history of football.

Poor Patrick Mahomes has to own that last one, as tried to do his best Gronk Spike and ended up literally missing the ground after the football slipped out of his hands. He was immediately roasted for it on commentary and on social media to the point where he hilariously released an apology statement following the game.

The play in question happened early in the 4th quarter. The Chiefs were down by a single point and had a first and goal from about the 10 yard line. Mahomes rolled out to the right and uncharacteristically ran it in himself, putting his shoulder down and powering through contact for the final couple of yards. He was so hyped after the touchdown that he went to emphatically spike the ball and saw it slip out of his hands on the way down, instead flying forward like a wobbly duck. Here was his analysis:

I also apologize. That is why i dont try to spike the ball.

I think most fans watching at home probably had the same reaction I did. All the primary focus was on the initial play and how meaningful it was to the game. The spike was just something happening in the background until it all went catawampus and caused a doubletake of did that really just happen? Fortunately, announcer Jim Nantz was there to assure us it did when he immediately called it Mahomes’ “worst pass of the night.”

That witty roast will live on in highlights they show in the future, and some of the tweets will also occupy space in my brain for awhile too. Talking head Mike Golic Jr called it the “worst TD spike in NFL history” and former Barstool personality Coley roasted him for missing the ground. Pitching analyst Rob Friedman even hilariously added a tail to track the path. Look at this madness below…

Patrick Mahomes, Spike (with Tail) pic.twitter.com/Ocp3GMPXOoJanuary 27, 2025

Fortunately for Mahomes, he can laugh about all of this because he’s heading to yet another Super Bowl alongside his longtime wingman Travis Kelce. It’ll be his fifth and offer his team a chance to win a third consecutive Big Game for the first time in NFL history. If they get the job done, it’ll immediately place Mahomes into the conversation for greatest quarterback ever, even if his spiking skills leave a little something to be desired.