I Just Found Out How Much A Suite Costs At Those Chiefs Games Taylor Swift's Been Spotted At, And While Not Surprising It's Still An 'Eye-Watering' Sum

While fans may wonder when new Taylor Swift music may come following the artist wrapping up the Eras Tour after two years of playing shows , during football season it’s easy to guess where she’ll be. Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship took flight over a year ago, the singer has been a regular at Kansas City Chiefs games, but apparently she’s very much paying her way into those VIP suite seats per game.

But just how much exactly? Per Hello Magazine , renting a VIP suit at the Chiefs’ home in Arrowhead Stadium costs between $18,000 and $50,000 depending on where in the venue and what amenities are included. I don’t even think Swifties pay that much to catch the singer in the front row!! Though, let’s keep in mind, this is a reported billionaire who is paying her own ticket in.

However, perhaps the more wild amount of money is the reported $1 million it might have cost Taylor Swift to attend the 2024 Super Bowl, which the Kansas City Chiefs won. Apparently, Travis Kelce has also shelled out a lot of cash for a VIP suite before, sharing on Netflix’s Receiver he paid $3 million.

Renting these VIP suites is certainly the most fancy way to experience these football games. They apparently have really comfy seating, private catering and awesome views of Travis Kelce and his team playing some football. It seems like Taylor Swift has made a party of her VIP suite splurges too. This past Sunday, she invited WNBA player Caitlin Clark to her box at the Chiefs game against Houston, and she went viral for her reaction to her going in for a hug .

In the past we’ve also seen Taylor Swift with her famous friends like Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and wife to the team’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes. The publication called the price tag of the VIP suite an “eye-watering sum,” but also noted how rich the singer is these days. Her estimated net worth is $1.6 billion!

According to Forbes’ reporting back in 2023, Swift was pulling in around $13.6 million per show during her Eras tour, which became the highest-grossing concert tour in history. And she had 152 shows across five continents. To also include merchandise sales, the source estimated the tour made $4.1 billion in total.

Suffice to say, what might sound like a major expense and not far from some people’s yearly salary, Taylor Swift has earned that luxury with all her success. Hey, if you’re going to be one of the biggest celebrities in the world, you might as well live it up at a football game! The next Chiefs game is on the 2025 TV schedule for this Sunday, January 26.