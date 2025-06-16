An ESPN Reporter Took A Shot At Travis Kelce After Taylor Swift Powered Through All Those Eras Tour Dates

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been enjoying some time to themselves since the Super Bowl and the end of the Eras Tour. While we’re awaiting news on Swift’s next projects, Kelce is preparing to take the field for another year with the Kansas City Chiefs when the NFL season kicks off on the 2025 TV schedule. It seems the tight end isn’t going to get off easy in the fitness department, either, especially given his girlfriend’s recent physical accomplishments.

ESPN reporter Hannah Storm discussed expectations for Travis Kelce, as he decided not to retire and will play out the final year of his contract with the Chiefs. Last season was disappointing for the three-time Super Bowl champ, as he recorded the fewest receiving yards of his career and was less productive overall than we’re used to seeing. It doesn’t sound like Storm will be accepting any excuses from Kelce, as she said on a recent edition of NFL on ESPN:

He’s gotta keep up with his girlfriend, who can do a three-and-a-half-hour concert without skipping a beat. And she does it back-to-back nights.

There’s no doubt to anyone who witnessed the Eras tour — either in person or via the concert movie that you stream with a Disney+ subscription — that it was quite the physical feat, but Travis Kelce seems to be doing his part to keep up so far. Senior NFL writer Jeremy Fowler reports that Kelce has allegedly lost about 25 pounds over the offseason and is “looking a little svelte."

Maybe he’s taken a page from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour training regimen? In addition to singing her entire set list out loud as she ran on a treadmill, she incorporated strength training and dance classes. On tour, she also made sure to rest on her off days, saying she barely got out of bed.

Travis Kelce’s NFL workouts are pretty intense as well, but after fans caught the Chief with what appeared to be a copy of The Official Eras Tour Book in his gym bag, it actually seems possible that he’s drawing workout inspiration from his girlfriend of two years.

The couple have been spending a lot of time in Florida (!!!) for his training, and Kansas City fans are certainly hoping to see more celebratory touchdown dances in what might be Travis Kelce’s final season in the NFL. The tight end is 35, which is getting up there in terms of professional football, and this will be the final year of his contract with the Chiefs. Either way I’m sure he’d like to add another ring to his collection.

Taylor Swift may be an inspiration to Travis Kelce with her physical stamina, but we also know he's got a weakness. The football player has admitted that his partner has some “unbelievable” skills in the kitchen, and we know she’s been whipping up her famous homemade Pop-Tarts for Kelce this summer. I’d be happy to take those off his hands if they’re too much of a temptation.

The Kansas City Chiefs will open their season against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8 p.m. ET Friday, September 5, from São Paulo, Brazil. The game will stream for free across the globe on YouTube.