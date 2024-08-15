Patrick Mahomes Had Been Trying To Get ‘Old Man’ Travis Kelce To Grow Out His Hair. He Found An Unexpected Ally In Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have been teammates and great friends for a long time now, and it’s always entertaining to see them both speak highly about each other and poke fun at one another. Recently, the quarterback spoke about the team’s return to practice ahead of the NFL season kicking off on the 2024 TV schedule . So, of course, he couldn’t help but joke about the tight end’s new hairdo, how he’d been trying to get him to do it for ages, and the unexpected ally he’d found in Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift .

Now that the Kansas City Chiefs are together again and practicing in preparation for the season’s return, Patrick Mahomes spoke about the team with Sirius XM. When the conversation turned to Travis Kelce, who the quarterback called an “old man,” he was quick to quip about his teammate's looks too:

I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out, and all the sudden Taylor gets him to do it.

Taylor Swift got Travis Kelce to Grow His Hair OutðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ #nfl #chiefs #traviskelce #patrickmahomes - YouTube Watch On

As you can see in the video, Mahomes is joking, and I find it hilarious. Travis Kelce has been rocking a buzz cut for quite some time, so seeing him grow his hair out a bit is fun. What makes it even better is his teammate has been trying to get him to do it for a while.

Lately, Kelce has been rocking the mustache, which always makes an appearance at training camp, and a slightly longer haircut. While it’s not as long as his hair was in the earlier days of his career, it’s notably not nearly as short as it's been for years. So, in a way, it marks another big change in the tight end and his barber’s life . You can get a peek of the his new look in this silly TikTok the team posted:

Based on Mahomes’ comment, it sounds like Taylor Swift was the “Mastermind” behind Kelce’s new look. However, I’d be curious to see what Travis has to say about this…maybe when New Heights returns we’ll get the inside scoop on his choice to keep his hair long.

In the meantime, I’ll be chuckling about these comments and adding them to the catalog of amusing stories that prove Swift has become quite close to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

Last season, we saw Swift and Brittany bonding at games as they shared a box on many occasions. Then, in the off-season, the two have been spotted out and about together in Europe as the Mahomes couple attended one of the pop star's Eras Tour shows.

On top of that, Patrick has fielded questions about Swift and spoken highly about her and her impact on the NFL when he’s asked.

It’s become obvious Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are tight with both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and it’s always delightful to get a peek into their friendship. These latest comments about the tight end’s new look made me laugh, and it was a nice little insight into the quarterback’s relationship with his longtime teammate.

Now, I’m on to wondering if this new longer look will stick around as the NFL’s season kicks into high gear this fall. It sounds like if Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift have anything to do with it, it might.