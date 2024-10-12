After Hoda Ktob Announced Her Exit From The Today Show, Savannah Guthrie Reveals Why She Wasn’t ‘Surprised’ By Her Co-Host’s Decision
The two have co-anchored the show for several years now.
Veteran journalist Hoda Kotb announced her exit from The Today Show during a broadcast several weeks ago, much to the disappointment of fans. And that’s understandable, given that viewers are truly about to witness the end of an era. The 60-year-old media personality’s colleagues have thoughts on the matter as well. Reports suggested that other employees at NBC were shocked by the announcement. Yet co-host Savannah Guthrie shared a different take, as she explained why she wasn’t all that “surprised” by Kotb’s decision.
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have been co-anchoring Today since 2018 and, in that time, they’ve seemingly become quite close. 52-year-old Guthrie opened up about her friend and colleague’s recent announcement while chatting with People. While she admitted to being “shocked” by Kotb’s choice of action, it apparently didn’t come as much of a surprise due to the personal chats they’ve had over the years:
During the broadcast on which she announced her plan to depart NBC’s flagship morning show after 17 years, Hoda Kotb attributed the move to personal reasons. She specifically wants to to spend more time with her two young daughters, Haley Joy (7) and Hope Catherine (5). (One detail from Kotb’s reveal you might’ve missed is that she was wearing a bedazzled “M” necklace, which stands for Mom.) While Guthrie admitted to being “sad” that her on-air partner is stepping away from the news desk, she also expressed hope for the future:
While the NBC Dateline alum won’t be on the air anymore after her exit early amid the 2025 TV schedule, she won’t be leaving the network entirely. She’s apparently set to take on a new role that’s yet to be divulged. All the while, there’s plenty of speculation regarding who might replace the Today co-host. Sources have alleged that the most likely candidate seems to be Laura Jarrett, who anchors the Saturday editions of the aforementioned show.
Questions still remain on that front but, above all else, it simply seems that Savannah Guthrie is happy that Hoda Kotb is still on the show for the time being. Surely, fans, who Kotb shouted out after her big news, will also appreciate what time they have left to watch the media personality on Today, before she officially signs off.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.