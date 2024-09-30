After Julie Chrisley Hit A Setback With Her Resentencing Hearing, Her Lawyer Got Real About What Their Next Steps Are

Julie Chrisley’s resentencing hearing for her bank fraud conviction took place in Atlanta last week, and it marked a setback for the ex-Chrisley Knows Best star. As prosecutors requested , the 51-year-old mother of three’s original 84-month sentence was upheld as part of the resentencing. Since the news came down, Chrisley’s lawyer, Jay Surgent, has spoken out on the matter and, by all accounts, he’s less than pleased with how everything has panned out. With that, Surgent is now explaining what the next steps will be for his client and legal team.

The New Jersey-based lawyer – who also represents Julie’s husband, Todd Chrisley – didn’t mince words when discussing the verdict handed down by the court. He stated that he was “saddened by this decision” and called it both “harsh” and “unreasonable, while speaking with The Sun . During his interview with the news outlet, the Weiner Law Group partner shared more reasons as to why he thought the verdict was unfair:

Besides the fact that she’s been a model inmate, her health problems and her situation at home, she should be treated as a regular defendant, which I don't think she is because of her notoriety. I really do think it’s because of her fame.

Originally, Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison in November 2022, while Todd was ordered to serve 12 years. Julie ultimately reported for her prison stint in early 2023 and subsequently began serving time at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. The couple’s respective sentences were shortened in September 2023 and, around that time, their legal team believed they could get more time shaved off.

Jay Surgent went on to claim during his interview that the 11th Circuit Court exhibited “some bias” against Julie Chrisley and sought to “make an example of her,” because she’s a celebrity. He originally felt confident about his client’s chances of receiving a reduced sentence and, with that, he hoped to have Chrisley out of jail by “next spring or summer.” In spite of the resentencing setback, Surgent isn’t giving up hope, as he and his team are aiming to appeal the verdict:

We are going to appeal. I think she didn’t get a fair evaluation of her circumstances. That is an unfortunate situation. We know it will take a couple of months. If it turns out the 11th Circuit doesn’t reverse her decision but remands it, I think it should be remanded back to another Federal District Court judge within Atlanta to reconsider her resentencing. … We are not giving up.

The attorney has been working in tandem with Savannah Chrisley – Julie’s daughter – when it comes to the legal case. Earlier this year, Savannah reacted to her mother’s overturned conviction by saying that more work needed to be done. She later said that she planned to have Julie home by this Thanksgiving. Now, Jay Surgent says that he, Savannah and the legal team remain “hopeful” for a better outcome for Julie following the resentencing. Whether their efforts will be successful remains to be seen.