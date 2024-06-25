Savannah Chrisley Dropped A Four-Word Response After Mother Julie's Bank Fraud Conviction Was Overturned

Julie and Todd Chrisley have seen their share of legal ups and downs since they were found guilty of bank fraud and more in 2022. Amid their prison stints, which began in early 2023, they’ve actively been seeking to have their sentences thrown out. The couple’s oral arguments were ultimately heard back this past April and, just days ago, a decision was handed down. Julie’s sentence was formally overturned by an appeals court. Since then, her daughter, Savannah has weighed in on the matter. And, in her latest response to the decision, she only dropped four words.

The decision to overturn Julie Chrisley’s conviction came down on June 21 from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. As explained by E! , the three-judge panel did uphold Julie and Todd’s convictions as well as that of their accountant, Peter Tarantino. However, the judges also determined that there was no sufficient evidence to prove that Julie played a role in many of the financial-related offenses that were committed. In the aftermath, Savannah took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the matter. She initially dropped a video to the platform, in which she read off the official decision. But, more recently, she shared a story post that featured a photo of a physical copy of the court’s decision. She also captioned the snapshot, which you can see below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Her brief statement likely refers to the fact that she’s already working with her family’s legal team in an attempt to further resolve her parent’s legal woes. Since her folks have been in prison, the podcaster has campaigned not only for her parents but for prison reform as well. As for this latest ruling, Mrs. Chrisley's case is now set to be handed down to a lower court. And it’ll be there that an adjusted sentence will be decided upon.

A lot has been said about Julie Chrisley – by her family and insiders – since she’s doing time at Lexington Medical Center in Kentucky. Before her conviction was overturned, she was set to serve seven years, and the sentence was initially longer before some legal changes resulted in reductions for her and her husband. Julie’s stepdaughter, Lindsie, previously said that she and Todd had been “welcomed with open arms” to prison . However, sources later claimed that Julie was not doing well behind bars. Savannah also claimed that her mom had snakes in her living space as well as a lack of air conditioning.

Todd Chrisley has been serving a 10-year sentence and is currently serving at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida. He broke his silence about prison in late 2023, releasing statements about the condition of the facility. Not only did he claim that he didn’t have access to sufficient food, but he also alleged that he’d been photographed while in his cell. He claimed that the latter was done as part of a supposed ransom.

Meanwhile, Savannah Chrisley has been speaking out on her parents’ behalf and sharing updates on how their legal case has been coming along. It was around Thanksgiving 2023 that Savannah confirmed her parent’s oral arguments would be heard. After the April hearing, she subsequently confirmed that Todd and Julie were feeling “hopeful” that a decision would be reached in their favor. Amid that same time, Savannah also said that she was confident that her parents would be out of prison by the summer, if all went as they hoped.

Julie Chrisley may not be out of prison, though the appeals court’s decision does mark a significant moment in her legal journey. It’s currently unclear as to when her adjusted sentence will be delivered. Based on her four-word message though, it seems as though Savannah isn’t going to rest in the aftermath and is already doing more work on her parents’ behalf.