After LaVar Ball’s Foot Amputation, He’s Still Being His Iconic Self By Making A Bold Statement About Michael Jordan
He's never lost.
LaVar Ball will go down as one of the NBA's most interesting personalities as a father who called his shot and landed all three of his sons in the league. The combined success of sons Lamelo, Lonzo, and Liangelo has propelled Ball's own fame, which is why so many were concerned after a medical emergency resulted in his recent foot amputation. No one would've blamed him for shying away from the spotlight, but in typical LaVar fashion, he offered up the boisterous boast that he can still dominate Michael Jordan on the basketball court..
While Michael Jordan says he's on "parallel ground" with other NBA greats, readers don't need to watch The Last Dance (streamble with a Netflix subscription) to know he's generally considered one of the GOATs in all of sports. That said, LaVar Ball has long maintained the distinction is only relevant to traditional team basketball, and that if they played one-on-one, he'd win. He still believes this, according to a recent video posted after losing his foot. Check it out:
You have to admire the man's confidence and optimism. When someone like Scottie Pippen says he could've won six championships without Michael Jordan, the reaction is largely one of anger. When Lavar Ball says he'd give Jordan 70 points and a holler even without a foot? Hell, I don't only admire the confidence, I'm rooting for him to do it.
For those previously unaware, LaVar Ball has claimed relatively frequently over the years that he'd beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one capacity, with some of his comments going viral during a heated conversation with Stephen A. Smith on First Take. His response, "Never lost," became a meme in the sports world, and a phrase commonly used anytime Ball is in the news.
Here's where the story gets layered. Word eventually reached Michael Jordan that LaVar Ball was saying he'd beat him in one-on-one, and a child at a camp he was attending in 2017 wanted the former Space Jam star's thoughts on that. The former player smiled and said the following:
I mean, what are the odds he'd use that phrasing only to NOT have it become a reality one day? To beat a healthy Michael Jordan (despite rumors about his health) after losing a leg would be a legendary feat, even if neither is in their prime, and would only solidify Ball's status as one of the most mystical figures surrounding the NBA. I'm on board to see it, but that may be because I'm already conditioned to watching bizarre matchups after Mike Tyson's painfully predictable loss to Jake Paul.
We at CinemaBlend continue to work with LaVar Ball as he rests, recovers, and continues entertaining the masses. If this matchup between him and Jordan ever comes to pass, I'll be the first to buy a ticket.
