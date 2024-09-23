Everybody Calm Down, Michael Jordan’s OK
Sit back and relax, Jordan fans.
Though it’s been decades since Michael Jordan suited up to play in an NBA game, the legendary athlete remains a subject of media speculation. And, just recently, he found himself at the center of rumors regarding his health. Photographers snapped photos of the 61-year-old at a Champions League soccer match, during which his eyes appeared to be yellow-ish. That apparently sparked concerns about Jordan but, now, everyone should calm down – because the businessman is just fine.
After the photos surfaced online, an insider shared details on the matter with DailyMail.com. The person alleged that fans shouldn’t worry about the six-time NBA championship winner. Said person further suggested that there’s a simple explanation for the supposed look in His Airness’ eyes:
It’s definitely true that Father Time comes for all of us, even Michael Jordan who (in his prime) kept himself in peak physical condition. Before the source made these comments, some speculated that Jordan could be dealing with jaundice. That condition could be brought on by continuous alcohol consumption. While doctors have since disputed that claim, it’s said that Jordan is allegedly “embarrassed” by the assumptions about his well-being. The insider also shared more purported details regarding the hall of famer’s supposed feelings:
The North Carolina native has long been lauded for his physicality and endurance. His good friend, Magic Johnson, (who he almost played in a pay-per-view match) also praised him. Johnson called Air Jordan the “strongest” athlete he’s ever encountered because of how active he always seemed to be on and off the court. The five-time NBA MVP’s physical prowess was also feared by some of the players who competed against him. Even Shaq admitted to being “terrified” of him during the early part of his career.
Many still consider Michael Jordan to be the GOAT of basketball, and the physicality he displayed is part of the reason why I believe Jordan’s legacy won’t be forgotten. He may not be in the shape that he once was, but you can breathe a sigh of relief, guys, given that he’s reportedly doing well. If anything, this should simply serve as a reminder that we should allow people to age with both grace and dignity.
You can get a sense of Michael Jordan’s past workouts and drive to play basketball by streaming ESPN’s The Last Dance. The ten-part docuseries is currently available to stream with a Netflix subscription.
