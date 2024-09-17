Is Michael Jordan The GOAT In Basketball? I Commend What He Had To Say When Someone Asked Him

Basketball fans have long debated who the sport’s all-time greatest player is. The answers vary, but one name that’s constantly tossed around is Michael Jordan. One can understand that, as the Chicago Bulls icon performed some amazing feats throughout the course of his career. Jordan himself has long been aware of the chatter that has surrounded NBA greats like himself. He’s even weighed in on the debate, and I really have to commend him for the take he shared during one particular interview from back in the day.

What Did Michael Jordan Say About Being Added To The GOAT Conversation?

Years ago, the six-time NBA Finals winner participated in a wide-ranging interview with Slam . At the time, the fan-favorite athlete discussed various aspects of his life and career, such as his greatest career accomplishments and his feelings on fame. Talk also turned to basketball icons Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. The interviewer specifically asked His Airness where he positions himself in relation to the Laker and Celtics legends. Faced with that query, the Bulls star shared a very cerebral response:

I don’t put myself above them. I think that we’re all on parallel ground here. You know, they educated me about a lot of things about the game, from a team standpoint. So I can’t put myself above…I mean, people try to, but we played in different eras.

Michael Jordan made a very good point, one that’s still valid today. It’s definitely easy to compare and contrast the qualities of players who are contemporaries. Dueling centers Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain or LeBron James and Kevin Durant are prime examples. However, what Jordan emphasized during his interview is that while he did play at the same time as Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, he was in a different part of his career compared to those two, who were both drafted in 1979. Jordan further explained:

I had an opportunity to go against them, in the peak of their careers, while I was still young. And I went against them, when I was at the peak of mine, when they was on the other end. ​​So it was a passing of trends there, and we never had the opportunity to play against each other in peak years. You know, so it’s hard to say that I’m above them, by no means. I like to consider myself parallel to them.

On that same token, it’s hard to compare MJ to the likes of Kobe Bryant or Kevin Garnett because, when they entered the NBA, the Space Jam star was a seasoned veteran. So they could be considered “parallel” to Michael Jordan in many ways. Jordan’s tempered response is much appreciated by this fan, and it’s truly refreshing. That’s especially because we’re currently in an era in which current and former players like to share wild hot takes.

Various NBA Players Have Weighed In On Michael Jordan’s Career

As you would imagine, people have had a lot to say about the Jordan Brand co-founder’s skills over the years. He’s received praise from a number of notable players, including those he’s been compared to. Magic Johnson has referred to Jordan as the “strongest” athlete he’s ever encountered. Even while they were both still players, Larry Bird had high praise for Jordan , who at the age of 23, scored 63 on the Celtics in the playoffs. As Bird said, what he didn’t see was a man but “just God disguised as Michael Jordan.”

More on Michael Jordan (Image credit: Netflix and GMA) Michael Jordan Sent a Sweet Message To USA Gymnast Jordan Chiles And Wrapped It With The Perfect Joke

Others have provided somewhat more varied takes. Fellow hall-of-famer Tracy McGrady argued that while MJ was great, Kobe Bryant was more “skilled” His Airness’ former teammate, Scottie Pippen, previously argued that there isn’t one “great” player, because basketball is a team sport. It was during that same discussion that he also said his former Bulls cohort was a “horrible” player .

Dwyane Wade also shared an interesting take on NBA GOATS . His argument is that as time goes on, new players come in and basketball viewers get younger, people will forget the exploits of the veterans of yesteryear. That includes Michael Jordan. I’m not so sure I agree, as I firmly believe Jordan’s career will remain relevant. Whether he’s the true greatest player of all time is debatable, but I appreciate that he was level-headed about it back in the day.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors