After Locals Touted Unhappiness About Pippa Middleton's Move, Neighbors Are Sharing Their Thoughts About Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been residing in Montecito, California alongside a slew of other celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry since 2020. However, what do their neighbors think about the UK royals settling down there? A new documentary from Germany on the couple called Harry: The Lost Prince has apparently revealed that some locals are not particularly impressed with the couple residing in the coastal town. And this report comes not long after we learned how Pippa Middleton's neighbors feel about her move as well.

Some Of Meghan Markle’s Neighbors Don’t Think She’s An ‘Asset’ To Montecito, California

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family in 2020, the couple moved from the UK to a $14.7 million property in Santa Barbara, California with their son, Prince Archie. They’ve also since expanded their family with the birth of Princess Lillibet in 2021. In the new documentary (via Daily Mail ), the couple reportedly keep largely to themselves in the town.

One of their nearby neighbors, Richard Mineards, even claimed they are not an “asset” to the Montecito community. He shared that Markle, in particular, doesn’t “really go out or get involved with the community” and “doesn’t seem to get seen anywhere, whereas at least Prince Harry (who just turned 40 in September) is “quite jolly,” especially on his frequent solo bike rides around town. Another neighbor said they “keep to themselves” and shared some concerns over this as their kids get older and mingle with peers. The couple have shared their intentions to protect their young children , so perhaps all this has to do with that.

The documentary suggests that Markle has joined a local mahjong group and is friendly with a small group of famous friends in the area. It sounds like there’s some disappointment from the neighbors over the couple’s lack of community involvement. Last year, another report from a neighbor shared similar sentiments, saying they found it “surprising” the couple chose the neighborhood of Montecito along with saying they are barely seen around town.

Recent Words On Markle Come After Locals Were Unhappy With Pippa Middleton’s Move As Well

Last month, a report came in from several neighbors about Pippa Middleton and James Matthews taking up a residence in West Berkshire, England. After two years at the 145-acre estate, locals were unhappy with the couple’s decision to close off a lane around the countryside property with a fence and a “No Public Access” sign. Nearby residents called it a “shame’ and a deprivation of “an amenity” in their village that was previously open to everyone.

It sure is interesting how celebrities moving into town can affect a neighborhood, isn’t it? Outside of the Royal Family, so many celebrities don’t live in Hollywood , and we have to wonder how their neighbors feel about it.

Regarding the new documentary about Prince Harry, it is not readily available to stream currently, but you can learn more about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex through their 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan, now streaming with a Netflix subscription .