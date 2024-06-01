‘We’re Not Saying Goodbye:’ Even Though Bode Isn’t At Three Rock, Fire Country’s Showrunner Explained How The Camp Will Still Be A Big Part Of The Show

We saw some seriously big changes come in the final episodes of Fire Country’s second season, specifically when it came to Bode’s story at Three Rock. The inmate found out he’d be released in the penultimate episode, and in the finale, we saw Max Thieriot's character as a free man for the first time. Now, I have a question about the role the camp will play in Fire Country Season 3 since our leading man isn’t there anymore. Luckily, showrunner Tia Napolitano has some answers.

Tia Napolitano Breaks Down The Role Three Rock Will Play In Fire Country Season 3

During an interview with CinemaBlend, Napolitano broke down some of the finale’s biggest moments – like Bode walking out of Gabriela’s wedding – and we discussed what’s to come in Season 3. As a fan of the show, I was incredibly interested in the role Three Rock would play now that Bode is free. While characters like Eve are obviously still working there, I couldn’t help but ponder how the camp and what’s happening there would impact other stories in the show.

The showrunner quickly told me that the camp will always play a big part in the series, and viewers can expect to see a lot of Three Rock in the junior season, explaining:

Yeah, it's still gonna always be part of the DNA of the show. We will see inmates on fires. Eve is still a captain there. Cole is still there. We'll still get to know the inmates. You know Bode might have a little bout of homesickness or investment. You know, ‘How's it going over there?’ So we will still for sure [see] Three Rock and get to know inmates. We're not saying goodbye.

So, breathe easy everyone. Just because Bode is gone doesn’t mean Three Rock is out of the picture. As we all know, Eve is the captain there, and the battle to keep these camp open is a major part of the show’s overarching story.

Also, as the showrunner said, Bode might still go back to the camp to visit the guys, and it feels like he has the potential to play a role in helping the camp survive, especially considering the final words of Fire Country’s Season 2 finale .

I Have A Few Ideas About How Three Rock Could Still Play A Major Role In Fire Country’s Story

This leads me to theories about Season 3. As you likely remember, Bode made a big statement in the finale when he told Luke he wanted to pursue the Leone legacy of becoming a firefighter. I see him doing more than that and becoming an integral part of both Three Rock and Station 42.

He’s really good friends with Eve, and his passion for the people in the camp is palpable. Honestly, I’ll be shocked if he’s not still heavily involved with Three Rock in the next season.

Along with Bode being invested in Three Rock’s future, and Eve leading it, I also think it’s possible that a main character could end up at the camp . Manny was arrested in the Season 2 finale, so going into Season 3, I think it’s possible he could end up as an inmate at the camp he used to run.

Not to mention, there are characters who are inmates at the camp I’d love to learn more about. As Tia Napolitano noted, Bode's friend Cole is there, and I want to see Tye White become a regular in the Fire Country cast . Maybe, the show could invest more time into Cole’s back story and his journey to becoming a free man again.

All-in-all, there’s still so much story to tell at Three Rock. Just because Bode isn’t there anymore doesn’t mean we won’t see less of it. In fact, the showrunner made sure to point out that the camp will always be “part of the DNA” of Fire Country.