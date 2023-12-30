After Mayim Bialik's Jeopardy Exit, A Fan Pitched Robin Roberts As Her Replacement, And The GMA Host Responded

Jeopardy! fans got a bit of shocking news a couple of weeks ago, when it was confirmed that Mayim Bialik would not be returning as host of the game show’s syndicated episodes. Apparently even Ken Jennings was surprised by the development that would make him Jeopardy!’s sole host going forward. However, if the powers that be were still interested in a dual-hosting situation, one fan voiced their support for Robin Roberts to return to the lectern, and the longtime Good Morning America anchor responded.

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik had been sharing emcee duties on Jeopardy! for the past couple of seasons following Alex Trebek’s death in 2020 and a slew of guest hosts who took over in the immediate aftermath. Robin Roberts was among the celebrities who stepped in during the search for a new permanent host, and one viewer thinks The Big Bang Theory star’s exit is the opportunity to bring Roberts back. In a post to Sony Pictures TV, the fan wrote :

Mayim's out but a separate host for specials still ain't a bad idea — but should be the celeb guest host who shoulda been chosen in the first place: Robin Roberts! She was THE BEST — she just hit the ground running when she hosted. And, no less, she's already ABC.

Indeed, Robin Roberts was well-received when she served as Jeopardy!’s guest host for five episodes in July 2021. She was even one of the seven hosts to witness Matt Amodio’s 38-game win streak that made him one of Jeopardy! ’s biggest winners . The GMA host posted a response to the fan’s kind request, commenting :

😘

The simple emoji response doesn’t give any indication whether or not the Jeopardy! hosting gig was something she’d be interested in returning to, but the fact that she responded at all is a pretty good indication that she at least appreciated the sentiment. Robin Roberts has spoken highly of her time on the show, and she was humbled by the opportunity to follow in Alex Trebek’s footsteps, she said in an interview with Jeopardy! :

I’m telling you it was unlike… even more so than being a contestant on Celebrity Jeopardy!, being a host, being behind that podium, knowing all the people, all the guest hosts that have been there. But more importantly, knowing the man who was behind that podium for all those years and to stand there. Something I will not forget, ever.

While the fan seemed to be lobbying for Robin Roberts to take over the Jeopardy! specials and tournaments, it’s worth noting that Mayim Bialik may still hold that position. In her exit announcement, Bialik specified that she would not be returning for the syndicated episodes, and Sony also released a statement that said they “hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”

While Mayim Bialik skipped the final week of the quiz show’s 39th season to stand in solidarity with the striking WGA writers, that decision was reportedly not why executives chose to move forward without her . However, having just Ken Jennings behind the lectern for that time reportedly showed them that a one-host system would be most ideal going forward in order to “maintain continuity for viewers.”