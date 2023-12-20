All The Reasons Sony Allegedly Wanted To Part Ways With Mayim Bialik (And It Wasn’t Just Her Stepping Back During The Strikes)

It goes without saying that Jeopardy! has gone through a considerable amount of changes over the past few years, in great part due to the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in 2020. For some time, the game show utilized two hosts – Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. Days ago, however, Bialik confirmed that she wouldn’t be returning to the show, effectively making Jennings’ the program’s sole host. The rumor mill has since been churning in regards to why exactly the actress was let go. While some have speculated that her actions during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes factored in, there’s allegedly more to it than that.

This past May, Mayim Bialik skipped the final week of Jeopardy! as a sign of solidarity amid the writers’ strike . That move left Ken Jennings as the sole host of the program, which continued production throughout the strikes. While some may have the impression that Bialik’s exit is what contributed to her parting ways with the show, TMZ claims other factors were involved. The outlet spoke to sources at Sony Pictures Television, who say that execs were not upset with Bialik’s decision. What her choice did purportedly do, however, was show them that the one-host system would be most ideal for the show moving forward. Insiders also say Bialik became somewhat disconnected from the production while she was away amid the strikes.

Another reported factor in the Big Bang Theory alum’s exit is her schedule. Apparently, Sony TV went to great lengths to accommodate the star’s workload, which, for a while, included the sitcom Call Me Kat, which was canceled this year. It’s also been said that she took issue with some of the decisions made by the producers. One supposed instance of that was the choice to bring on Michael Davies as an executive producer.

The Blossom icon confirmed her departure from Jeopardy! on Friday, December 15 via a message she shared on social media. Having received a Primetime Emmy nomination for her work on the game show this year, the media personality expressed gratitude for her time on the series. A statement was later shared by the show itself, which explained that the move was made in order to “maintain continuity for viewers” by having one host. (That seems to line up with TMZ’s report.) The TV institution also thanked the actress for her contributions.

Reactions to Mayim Bialik’s exit poured in after she made the announcement, and a lot of fans seemed to be saying the same thing about the turn of events. Based on a number of social media posts, many seemed pleased that Ken Jennings will now be the sole host moving forward. Bialik previously received backlash from fans and was candid about feeling “useless” and “irrelevant.”

As for Ken Jennings himself, he seems to be further settling into the hosting gig, and fan approval of his work seems to be holding steady. Rumors did swirl around him, however, during the time that his former hosting counterpart stepped away due to the strikes. Insiders said crew members weren’t happy that Jennings chose to continue working amid the strikes. One person even claimed that some of his colleagues viewed him as an “opportunist.” In TMZ’s latest report, sources say that Jennings saw an opportunity to improve his skills as a host amid the strikes and took it.

It remains to be seen just what lies ahead for Mayim Bialik from a professional standpoint. She has spoken about potential projects, including a theoretical Blossom reboot, which could take cues from Peacock’s Bel-Air . Nothing seems set in stone at that point, but what does appear to be evident is that Bialik is looking to move towards the next chapter of her career.