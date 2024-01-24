After RHOSLC’s Explosive Reunion, Andy Cohen Explains Why Monica Garcia Won’t Be Back For Season 5
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Season 4 was killer, but newbie Monica Garcia won't be back.
It's a great time to be a fan of the Real Housewives, as the franchise is airing a number of seasons in addition to a few of the women being on the cast of The Traitors Season 2. Season 4 of RHOSLC recently wrapped, and it was a great batch of episodes that shows why that franchise is top-tier Housewives. Much of the drama surrounding the season surrounded newcomer Monica Garcia, especially during that wild season finale. After Salt Lake's explosive reunion, Andy Cohen himself explained why Monica won't be back for next season.
After a less than stellar Season 3, the fourth season of Salt Lake City (which can be seen on Bravo or streaming with a Peacock subscription) has been breaking the internet. Fans were fascinated by Monica's tense relationship with her mother, and more invested once Heather Gay reveled in the finale that the newbie was one of the people behind the troll account Reality Von Tease. Bravo boss and WWHL host Andy Cohen spoke to Variety about the way the show ended, and explained how Monica's performance during the three-part reunion sealed her fate. As he put it:
Fair point. The reunions are where Housewives are tasked with sticking the landing for their performance on the season. Whether its apologizing for bad behavior or standing in one's power, the stakes are high. And unfortunately Monica failed make any headway with the rest of the cast, which essentially banished her from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
While the cast all said they wouldn't film with Monica, some Bravo fans were holding out hope that she'd still be included in Season 5 of RHOSLC. After all, who wouldn't want to see this story continued? In the same piece by Variety, showrunner Lori Gordon shared more about why Garcia won't be back, saying:
She's not wrong. The whole concept of the Real Housewives franchise is that we're following affluent women from various cities and the drama of their friendship circle. And the fact that the cast of Salt Lake all seemingly hate Monica, the show might not work... even if there was drama.
While Heather Gay struggled last season, she was a breakout star of Season 4. Her confrontation with Monica in the finale broke the internet and has been turned into countless memes. Gay also spoke to Variety about her unwillingness to be around Garcia, saying:
Monica is officially out of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and it should be fascinating to see how the cast shakeup goes down for Season 5. Maybe she'll be able to be used in other projects like a season of Ultimate Girls Trip or even in a future installment of The Traitors. Only time will tell, but her impact will surely be felt on Salt Lake moving forward.
The Real Housewives airs new episodes on Bravo, before available to stream on Peacock the next day. Check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Erik Swann
By Dirk Libbey
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey
By Ryan LaBee