Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’s Finale Was Absolutely Wild, And The Fans Are Sounding Off

Spoilers ahead for RHOSLC.

Bravo's Real Housewives franchise (which is also available with a Peacock subscription) has become a behemoth one, with a number of cities airing new episodes at any given time. Arguably the best show on TV right now is The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which became a fan favorite partly thanks to Jen Shah's arrest and eventual imprisonment. Season 4 of RHOSLC has been a ride from beginning to end (including a new hot mic moment for Lisa Barlow), and we were promised a truly top-tier finale. That episode definitely lived up to the hype, and Bravo fans are hilariously sounding off online.

The Season 4 finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was one of the franchise's best of all time in my opinion. In it Heather Gay discovers that newcomers Monica Garcia was allegedly behind a fake Instagram account that had been tormenting the group for years. It all came in an explosive dinner, with the entire cast teaming up against Garcia. The internet promptly exploded, with Monica getting a mixture of hate and adoration. One tweet pointed out the quality of the episode as a whole, sharing:

raise your hand if this is one of the best housewives episodes you’ve ever seen #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/FYa708caj0January 3, 2024 See more

Monica Garcia came in hot as a new housewife in Season 4, introducing herself as one of the informants that led to Jen Shah's arrest. Some fans immediately responded to her, and thanks to her commentary on the rest of the cast and drama with her mother. But these new revelations about her possible involvement as the IG account known as Reality Von Tease have made even bigger fans, because she actually made onto the show and took Jen Shah's spot. As another tweet shared:

monica really set her friend up, exposed her online, sent her to jail, replaced her on the show, pretended to be friends with the women on the show and then tried exposing them all too WAITTT #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/0Y4IREaEZgJanuary 3, 2024 See more

Of course, this isn't the only time video of RHOA royalty Nene Leaks was used to react to Salt Lake's finale. Another fan poked fun at the scene where cameras and producers rushed into Heather Gay's room shortly after she got a phone call about the Monica situation. Check it out:

The camera man running to Heathers room when they heard her on the phone. #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/1nlsv1GYjBJanuary 3, 2024 See more

Part of what made this finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City so thrilling was the editing, and the way Heather Gay and the producers chronicled allegations agains Monica Garcia, some of which span years. That includes allegations about theft in Meredith Marks' store that came up in Season 2. I know my mind was blown when we saw a blonde Monica in that security footage.

SHE WAS THERE WHEN THEY STOLE THE FUCKING CLUTCH?!?! #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/cQhuTxVKEoJanuary 3, 2024 See more

Fans are definitely eager for Salt Lake's three-part reunion, where we will hopefully finally get to the bottom of Garcia's involvement in Reality Von Tease. Notable Housewives superfan Petshopboy pointed out a connection between Monica and Barry Keoghan's character in Saltburn, which is bonkers and hilarious. Check it out:

They could do some damage. pic.twitter.com/fUmfU2Pu11January 3, 2024 See more

The stakes for the RHOSLC reunion couldn't be higher, especially since we may be getting an update from Jen Shah. The women of the cast seem united against Monica, with the exception of the unpredictable and somewhat controversial Mary M. Cosby. Sparks are gonna fly, and it should be interesting to see which ladies return for Season 5.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Tuesdays on Bravo. Be sure to check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.