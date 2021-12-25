Dancing With The Stars' JoJo Siwa Revealed How The Show Changed Her

Dancing With the Stars’ 30th season recently wrapped up, and it was memorable, to say the least. Each of the show's distinguished contestants seemed to have had eventful tenures on the show. This is especially true for runner-up JoJo Siwa, who made a bit of history as a competitor. Siwa, who was once the little diva viewers watched on Dance Moms, recently opened up about how the show changed her life and her awareness of herself, even.

While attending the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball concert, the entertainer caught up with ET to discuss a number of topics, including her DWTS stint. Being on a show for months during which you have to work closely with a dance partner can definitely leave a lasting impact on you. Based on her comments, it sounds like the dancer and actress is already going through some dancing withdrawal:

I text Jenna every day about how much I miss it. I post everyday about how much I miss it. It was just such a good experience. . . . [I] had no idea what it was going to do for me, personally. I feel like I'm just more self-aware and I feel like I'm more confident. I feel like I'm less scared of myself.

I mean, that's a really nice thing to say about a TV show that's essentially a... job. Granted, JoJo Siwa and partner Jenna Johnson made some major waves throughout the season. As the first same-sex couple on the series, the two really had to prove their worth every week and they always seemed to do it with ease. Siwa went on to mention how Johnson made her feel even more confident as they progressed within the competition:

It's crazy how she just was able to get me to come out of my shell. I came out once again! Second time around.

This has certainly been a big year for the young star. Back in January, she came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and quickly received messages of support from fans and friends. And when she was announced to be on the lineup for Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, fans seemed to be equally pleased. Though she and her dance partner were't able to bring home the Mirrorball Trophy, it looks like that experience will stick with her for years to come.

Jenna Johnson recently spoke to CinemaBlend about her initial thoughts on being paired with the young woman. She was nervous about it at first, since since such a pairing had never happened before. However, she eventually warmed up to the idea and became very excited about it.

While their time together on DWTS is over, it looks like JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson will have a friendship that'll last for a lifetime. Maybe Johnson can join Siwa on her upcoming tour next year, even if it is for just a few dates? After all, one would think that the Dance Moms alum would incorporate what she learned during the dance competition into her upcoming performances. We'll just have to wait and see!



