After The Voice Sets The Top 12, Is Gwen Stefani At A Disadvantage To Win Season 24?

Spoiler alert! This story reveals the final artists who were chosen November 28 to advance to The Voice Season 24 live shows.

The Voice Season 24 is ready to go live, as John Legend’s team faced off in the final round of Playoffs on Tuesday, and the EGOT winner picked the three artists who will represent him in the Top 12. Niall Horan, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani had all made their cuts in previous episodes — eliminating three of their six remaining team members — and now that we have a complete picture of who will be performing live next week, it seems like the No Doubt singer may be at a disadvantage compared to her colleagues.

John Legend’s Team Rounds Out Season 24’s Top 12

The talent on Season 24 has been ridiculously good, with possibly the most Four-Chair Turns in The Voice’s 12-year history. John Legend proved especially adept at winning over artists who had all four superstar coaches fighting to get them on their teams, so it was no surprise in the final round of Playoffs when two of the three singers he chose to advance had earned Four-Chair Turns in the Blind Auditions.

THE VOICE TOP 12 TEAM NIALL

Mara Justine

Nini Iris

Huntley

TEAM REBA

Jordan Rainer

Jacquie Roar

Ruby Leigh

TEAM GWEN

Bias

Tanner Massey

Kara Tenae

TEAM LEGEND

Azán

Lila Forde

Mac Royals

Lila Forde, who impressed all four mentors in the audition round, wowed them again Tuesday after singing “Angel from Montgomery,” to the point where Niall Horan was begging producers for another Steal. His desperation was unwarranted in the end, as John Legend moved Forde through to live shows.

Mac Royals, another artist who turned all four chairs in the auditions, also advanced to the Top 12 after garnering high praise from his coach in the Playoffs for his rendition of “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”

Azán was the third member of Team Legend to make it through, after opening the night with a cover of “Adorn.” The singer was previously stolen from John Legend by Niall Horan in the Battles, but when the One Direction alum eliminated Azán in the Knockouts, Legend used his Super Save to resurrect her for the Playoffs.

All of The Voice coaches agreed that John Legend’s singers pose quite a threat in the next round of competition, which leads to my concern about Gwen Stefani.

Gwen Stefani Is The Only Coach Without A Four-Chair Turn Going To Lives

When Gwen Stefani — or “Gwennie,” as Niall Horan calls her — picked Bias, Tanner Massey and Kara Tenae to represent her in the Top 12, she became the only one of the Season 24 coaches to not advance a Four-Chair Turn. In fact, Team Legend’s Azán is the only other singer left in the competition who did not impress the entire panel in Blind Auditions, as Team Reba and Team Niall both have only Four-Chair Turns remaining.

Now, to clarify, not every winner of The Voice has been a Four-Chair Turn . Of the 23 completed seasons, only 10 of the champions impressed all four celebrity mentors in the audition round, so it’s not like Gwen Stefani’s team doesn’t stand a chance. However, common sense would dictate that artists who win over all members of the eclectic coaching panel might also appeal to a wider range of the voting audience.