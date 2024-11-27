After Tom Brady Was Told On Live TV He Has To Work On Thanksgiving, Fans Have Some Great Reactions

They say if you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life, but I feel like that saying doesn't take holidays into account. While I'm sure Tom Brady is enjoying his inaugural stint on Fox's commentary team and looks forward to continuing well into the 2025 TV schedule, there is a downside to that high-paying contract he signed. The NFL doesn't take a break on Thanksgiving, and Fox's The OT crew were only so happy to point that out to the MVP on live TV, which the Internet reacted excitedly to.

As a longtime veteran of the NFL, Tom Brady was no doubt well aware Thanksgiving is one of the few holidays that teams rarely get off. Even so, he played the part of the shocked commentator when he was told on Fox's The OT that he'd have to be in the booth that day while people chow down on turkey. Check out his reaction via Complex Sports:

TOM BRADY WAS SHOOK FINDING OUT HE HAS TO WORK FOR FOX ON THANKSGIVING. 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/VHblBfIyEFNovember 26, 2024

I might say Tom Brady's biggest regret of the year was signing that contract and getting his holiday taken away, but I'd wager he likely still regrets doing that Netflix roast more than anything else. In any case, there's are no shortage of reactions to his latest live TV moments on Instagram, with everything ranging from those playing him the smallest fiddle of sympathy, to those truly empathetic about him having to be in the booth for the Giants vs. Cowboys game. Take a look:

Imagine missing Thanksgiving to cover the Giants vs Cowboys 😂😂😂 - @trayg_54

Welcome to the working class 😂 - @itsjfrank_

The look every new employee gives when they learn they have to work all the holidays - @fastmaddy

Not only does he have to work, but it’s the Giants v Cowboys featuring two backup QB’s. Bro is in hell with $50m 🤣 - @zachswa

Look into his eyes in the pic… that man is gone - @le_truey

For readers who are not as dialed into the world of football, Tom Brady is scheduled to call the game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. Both teams will be competing with backup quarterbacks, after Giants former starting QB Daniel Jones asked for his release not too long ago, and Dallas QB Dak Prescott was recently declared out for the season and will undergo surgery. In short, it could be a low-scoring and extremely sloppy game between two backup quarterbacks.

More On Tom Brady (Image credit: ESPN/Vogue) Insider Drops Claim About How Tom Brady Learned Of Gisele Bündchen’s Pregnancy As A Cryptic Post From The NFL Vet Goes Viral

I'm not sure how Tom Brady will feel about that, but if I had to guess, the paycheck he'll get for it will certainly help. Brady will continue to mind his words on the broadcast after fans wondered if he'd face penalties for being critical of the referee officiating weeks ago. As a new minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, he has to follow special rules to avoid losing some of his money to fines.

If it's any consolation for Tom Brady, he'll have Christmas to take a break. Netflix secured the rights to stream NFL games on the holiday, and father-son duo Ian and Noah Eagle will be the play-by-play commentators in the two games taking place that day. That means TB12 will have plenty of time to kick back and count all those zeroes in his bank account or whatever guys as rich as he does do in their spare time.

Tom Brady will be on the call for those who tune in to watch the NFL on Fox on Thanksgiving Day starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. He may not be spending the holiday at home, but he'll certainly be on in my living room this holiday!