Insider Drops Claim About How Tom Brady Learned Of Gisele Bündchen’s Pregnancy As A Cryptic Post From The NFL Vet Goes Viral

In the past few years, Tom Brady’s relationship with Gisele Bündchen has been heavily discussed, specifically since they divorced after 13 years of marriage in 2022. The two have since moved forward with their lives while continuing to co-parent their two children. Now, it would appear that Bündchen’s brood is about to grow, as it was reported this week that she’s expecting her third child. With that, an insider is dropping a claim regarding how Brady found out about the news, which arrives as a cryptic post from the NFL vet goes viral.

How Was Gisele Bündchen's Pregnancy Allegedly Revealed To Her Ex-Husband?

Gisele Bündchen is expecting a baby with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, who she’s reportedly been dating since June 2023. News of the couple’s upcoming bundle of joy broke this past Monday and quickly made the rounds. It would seem, though, that Tom Brady didn’t learn of his ex’s pregnancy by way of the trades. Sources tell TMZ that Bündchen gave her former husband the heads up before news outlets picked up the story. It’s also said that her and Brady’s two kids – Benjamin Rein (14) and Vivian Lake (11) – were told ahead of time as well.

As for how that exact conversation played out, specifics have not been shared. What has been reported, however, is that the former Victoria’s Secret Angel is about halfway through the pregnancy. As of this writing, neither she nor Joaquim Valente have spoken out about their forthcoming baby on social media or by any other means. What has been making the rounds, however, is a social media update from the New England Patriots icon.

What Did Tom Brady Post On Social Media As The Pregnancy News Broke?

Tom Brady took to his Instagram story on Monday to share a photo of a sunset. He also included The Chicks’ cover of the classic Fleetwood Mac song “Landslide.” A few of the lyrics, which refer to the desire to find one’s self, were also captioned on the image alongside a few heart emojis. Check it out:

(Image credit: Instagram)

It can’t be said with complete certainty that the twice-retired, seven-time Super Bowl winner is absolutely to his ex-wife’s pregnancy via this post. Since their divorce, Tom Brady has spoken about their since-dissolved marriage sparingly. Brady has discussed co-parenting with his ex, though, and he believes that they’ve created a “real solid base and foundation” for their kids. All the while, romance rumors have swirled around Brady, who notably dated model Irina Shayk, before they broke up around October 2023 after dating for a few months.

All the while, Gisele Bündchen has rarely talked about her ex or their divorce. What she has opened up about is how she’s been “working on” herself since the split and trying to focus on her children, personal health and professional endeavors at the same time. Bündchen also appeared to allude to her breakup when sharing a candid post last year, which referenced the “trials” she’s faced in her life.

It’s unclear as to whether Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente will opt to open up about her pregnancy. As for Tom Brady, one also can’t say whether he’ll chime in on the matter or shed light on the meaning of his post. Whatever the case, hopefully, Bündchen will have a healthy pregnancy and be granted the level of privacy she may desire.