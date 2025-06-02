Donnie Wahlberg Is Enjoying His ‘Last Day Off’ For A Very Long Time, But I’m Excited For What That Means

While June means summer, and summer usually pairs well with vacation, that's not always the case for some. Especially as an adult, finding time to really treasure a day or too off is rare, but Donnie Wahlberg is doing just that, as the singer and actor is enjoying his last day off for a long time ahead of a very busy back half of the year. But I’m looking forward to what that means for the 2025 TV schedule and Blue Bloods fans.

Wahlberg took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself golfing and enjoying his much-needed time off. Alongside the photo, he wrote, “Last day off for a very long time,” and though it might come across as an unfortunate observation, given how much he'll be working, it’s actually quite ideal for both fans and the actor/musicain himself, since that means that he will be as busy as ever with both music and TV. Check out that swing posture.

(Image credit: Donnie Wahlberg)

So what's actually on Donnie Wahlberg's upcoming agenda? Let's take a closer look.

New Kids On The Block Is Taking Over Las Vegas

For starters, New Kids on the Block will be starting their Las Vegas residency later this month, with dates stretching into early July, with dates also including November and February. Since the residency kicks off on June 20, Wahlberg and his fellow NKOTB members will likely be starting rehearsals if they haven’t already. It’s pretty impressive that the group is continuing to still do well, 40 years after it first formed, and Wahlberg is still as into it as ever.

Blue Blood's Boston Spinoff Will Begin Filming

That’s not all. Amid the group’s residency, Wahlberg will also be returning to his role as Detective Danny Reagan for the new Blue Bloods series, Boston Blue, later this fall. He is used to singing with New Kids and then going straight to set, making it all the more impressive that he’s able to balance the two so well and for so long. And that will continue as it’s likely some of the NKOTB residency dates will be around filming dates. But it’s nothing that Wahlberg hasn’t done before.

Even though I’m still worried about Wahlberg pushing himself so much as he’s been doing for years, I’m excited for all that he’s going to be doing over the next several months. Between the residency and Boston Blue, Wahlberg is certainly living the dream, and fans are living the dream right alongside him.

As of now, a premiere date for Boston Blue has yet to be announced, but it did get a fall TV update and is confirmed to be debuting later this year. Fittingly, it will be airing in the 10 p.m. ET slot on Fridays that was held by Blue Bloods for most of its 14-season run. Whether Boston Blue will be able to match the magic that was Blue Bloods is unknown, but it will be exciting to see Wahlberg back on screen and back on stage.