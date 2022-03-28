Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Clark Gregg Just Landed A New TV Role Before His First Post-Coulson Show Debuts

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D and Marvel fans love actor Clark Gregg, so it’s a shame that his presence in the MCU has been limited since the ABC show’s finale. Gregg is keeping busy in showbiz following the end of S.H.I.E.L.D, as evidenced by his recent appearance in the cast of the much-buzzed-about film Being The Ricardos . He's also coming to Netflix's Florida Man when that's ready to premiere, and now he has joined the cast of another TV show.

Clark Gregg has joined the cast of Snowpiercer, which just started production on Season 4. There are no details on what role Gregg will play, though, given Melanie's recent return to Snowpiercer, it’s possible Gregg’s character will be yet another survivor from outside the trains .

Snowpiercer fans are fortunate that a talent like Clark Gregg is joining no matter what part he plays, and can look forward to him possibly sharing scenes with great actors like Sean Bean, Daveed Diggs, and Jennifer Connelly. The TNT series does a good job of putting its stars together for riveting and freeing scenes for actors , so I’m excited to see how Gregg will be worked into the story and who he’ll spend the most time with in the cast.

Snowpiercer will be the latest new job for Clark Gregg, but he has another project coming to streaming down the line. He’ll appear in the upcoming Netflix original series Florida Man, which follows an ex-cop attempting to find a mobster’s girlfriend in Florida. Gregg will play a Sheriff in the series who loses his gun while vacationing at Disney World with his family. Gregg’s character is understandably worried about retrieving his firearm and will appear as a series regular in the eight-episode irreverent thriller.

Clark Gregg has also been in the news lately in relation to his longtime role as Coulson on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., as the actor reacted to some exciting Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. news . The addition of S.H.I.E.L.D. to Disney+ could create new fans of the Marvel series, even years after its finale in 2020. While the odds feel slim that it could return, there’s always hope that the show and its characters find some continued life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Even without a potential revival, there’s always a chance that Gregg’s Agent Coulson ( who actually wasn’t meant to have a large role in his debut in Iron Man) from another universe could appear in the MCU and mix things up. Of course, all his other gigs might prevent such a twist from happening.