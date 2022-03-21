Ming-Na Wen, Clark Gregg, And Other Marvel Stars React To Finally Joining The Disney+ Family

Disney+ has be home to most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there have been a few TV shows that the streaming service hasn’t been able to scoop up. That is, until now - since series like Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and The Defenders have finally arrived on the platform. With this, stars like Ming-Na Wen, Clark Gregg, and Finn Jones are celebrating their long-awaited homecoming.

Ming-Na Wen recently took to social media to announce the arrival of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D arriving on Disney+. Check out her Instagram post:

The actress' post features a screenshot of the homepage for Disney+, where a banner for S.H.I.E.L.D is on full display. On the fan-favorite show, she played Melinda May, a.k.a The Cavalry, a badass weapons expert and pilot who was later revealed to have a tragic backstory. In the closing moments of the show, she was revealed to have become a teacher at the aptly named Coulson Academy.

Meanwhile, her former co-star, Clark Gregg (otherwise known as veteran agent and Avengers ally Phil Coulson), celebrated the show's digital move by sharing a charming photo album filled with behind-the-scenes snapshots. Take a look below:

His pics include shots with Samuel L. Jackson, Patton Oswalt, and even the late comics legend Stan Lee. Clark Gregg began his tenure in the MCU as Nick Fury’s right-hand man in Iron Man, but his character got an upgrade when he became the lead of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Finn Jones of Iron Fist kept the party going with a social media shoutout. He let all of his fans know that the Marvel shows were officially online:

Another former Netflix alum to chime in on the news was Daredevil alum Deborah Ann Woll. The actress shared a brief but exciting reaction on her Instagram:

Other Marvel stars to share the news included Krysten Ritter of Jessica Jones, who reacted with a nice post of her own. You can see what the star had to say on her own social media down below:

Among those who also weighed in on the news is Ming-Na Wen and Clark Gregg’s co-star, Elizabeth Henstridge. Like her colleagues, her reaction to the Disney+ move was one of pure delight.

The full list of Marvel shows that are now on Disney+ includes Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, The Defenders, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Punisher and Daredevil. Nearly all of the programs began their tenure as Netflix originals before being transferred to their new streaming. With this, they were unavailable to he House of Mouse when it launched its own streaming service back in 2019. The wait was long, but, for Marvel fans who are ready to have all of their favorites in one place, it's sure to be worth it.

If you're hoping to stream all of this MCU-related fare and more, you'll want to grab a Disney+ subscription. You can also check out the best shows to watch now on Disney+ or sneak a peek at the next round of upcoming Marvel movies coming out in 2022.