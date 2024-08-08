With AGT On Break, Heidi Klum’s Getting Some R&R At The Beach And Her One Big Bikini Concern Is So Relatable

Heidi Klum is certainly one of the most fashionable judges on the America's Got Talent panel and in the realm of celebrity fashion in general. (I'm sure the less fashion-oriented Simon Cowell would agree.) She doesn't just throw on sweatpants when she's off the reality TV stage, either, as she recently spent some downtime from the show relaxing at the beach. She may be a popular celebrity, but there's one thing about her bikini beach look that should be totally relatable.

One of the coolest things to come out in the realm of fashion over the past several years is probably the fact that swimwear is way less standardized than it used to be. I’ve seen bikini variations in more styles, colors and prints – with some that even have puff sleeves or belts – that give ladies of different body types more options.

Unfortunately, it also leads to one big concern Heidi Klum just brought up in her recent vacation post: tan lines.

For now, she's currently in rest and relaxation mode, and the animal print look that Ms. Klum, 51, was sporting is not a 'fit for the faint of heart. To her point, with its multiple straps at the hips and around her upper half, if she got any sun at all clearly it would be trouble to cover up later.

Maybe that seems like a silly worry? We all get tan lines while standing in lines at theme parks or playing sports or going to the beach or whatever. But I truly do feel like when you are on TV you then spend an inordinate time trying to make sure your your makeup is noticeable but not too over the top, you are avoiding any wardrobe malfunctions, and so on and so forth. Having to worry about tan lines is just one more thing on top of that.

The good news is that Heidi Klum is in good company when it comes to these swimwear problems. Sydney Sweeney rocked a cute look in a hammock earlier this summer with a cover up that probably led to tan lines. And Kim Kardashian brought back the Y2K belly chain which almost certainly also led her to dreaded sun lines.

Hey--if she wants to rock the cute look but avoid any lines later, she can always pull an Emily Ratajkowski and wear a bikini in the movie theater. We'll see her back, tan lines or no, when AGT returns to the 2024 TV schedule on August 13.