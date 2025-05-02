Kim Kardashian Is Back And Ready For Black Bikini Summer (But Fans Can’t Stop Making The Same Comment About Her Appearance Change)

Those views though.

Kim Kardashian in bikini top in Hulu&#039;s The Kardashians
(Image credit: Hulu)

I’m not sure if it was the dawn of a new month or a shift in the barometric pressure, but I had a feeling this time was coming, and Kim Kardashian has delivered. Black bikini summer 2025 is underway — don’t forget your tens of thousands of dollars in anklets — and while I am here for Kim K’s take on this celebrity fashion trend, it’s her hair that seems to be really drawing fans’ attention.

At the start of the year (which saw The Kardashians’ sixth season airing on the 2025 TV schedule), Kim Kardashian followed in her sisters’ footsteps by cutting her hair into a bob. She must enjoy it, because these bikini pics on Instagram suggest she’s kept the shorter style.

Kim Kardashian certainly got sister Khloé’s attention, as the Good American boss fawned over the black bikini top and matching sarong, commenting:

Wow wow

The American Horror Story actress didn’t specify what brand of swimwear she was sporting or if it was part of SKIMS’ new swimwear line, but Kim Kardashian definitely sells items like the Plunging Bikini Top and Sarong Skirt that would achieve a similar look.

As I mentioned before, however, it wasn’t just the promise of a new black bikini summer that left fans in awe. Kardashian-Jenner family friend Olivia Pierson weighed in with a compliment not for the fit, but for the hairstyle that made the look come together. She said:

Love the short flicked hair 🔥🔥

Fans seemed to agree, as other comments included:

  • This haircut is so cute!!! – traviswhite
  • with short hair like Khloé, I love it – guuhprimo
  • Hair cut is so impressive – zayedali521
  • New hair😍✨ – xxapplee_kr

The mom of four hasn’t provided any insight into what appeals to her about the shorter ‘do. Could it be related to her look for the upcoming Met Gala, presuming those annual rumors about the Kardashian-Jenners not being invited are false? Or maybe she just loved the look on Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner so much that she wanted to make it her own.

Kim Kardashian’s bob first showed up when she threw a cowgirl-themed birthday party for her 7-year-old daughter, Chicago, in January. Khloé had also just debuted her own “Bobby” after swooning over Kendall Jenner’s short hair in some sexy holiday snaps.

We’ll have to see how long the short hair stays around, because now that temperatures are starting to warm up in most parts of the country, we’re practically guaranteed to get more celebrities flaunting their bikini bods. And despite Kim Kardashian showing up for Spring Break in a gray bikini, I’ve got a feeling we’ll still be seeing plenty of black this summer amid the welcomed pops of color.

In the meantime, take a look at what the famous family has been up to by streaming The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription.

