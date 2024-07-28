Emily Ratajkowski’s In A Bikini In The Middle Of A Movie Theater And I Have So Many Questions

As someone who has covered a lot of bikini summers here at CinemaBlend, I’m used to seeing the unusual from the celebrity fashion sphere. When I say that, I mean I’ve seen Alexandra Daddario lifting weights in a bikini. I’ve seen Katy Perry wear a bikini on the red carpet , because why not? However, author and fashionista Emily Ratajkowski brought the bikini from the beach into a movie theater in one of the most intriguing antics yet. Of course I have questions.

Look, it’s summertime, so sharing a post that features a bikini is not particularly unusual, particularly for Emily Ratajkowski, who has championed black bikini summer and more in the past. But I simply have so many questions about this look. Where is she? Is this an outtake from a photoshoot for her Inamorata swimwear brand? Is she simply cooling off from the summer heat and thought it would be fun to pop in and take a picture? Take a look.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) A photo posted by on

All of the other pictures in the thread were stills from her daily life. Emily in a cute outfit in a car. Emily having drinks near the Statue of Liberty. Some glitter Emily saw. The caption doesn’t really help me figure out the context either, as she posted the photo dump with an enigmatic, “summer of feeling the context of all in which i live and what came before me.” Cool, but why a bikini in a movie theater?

I’m guessing of all the possibilities Inamorata makes the most sense. The model and Internet personality has done man on the street photos for the brand before, and popping into a theater as part of this would track with the rest of the stuff she's run for her brand of late.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) A photo posted by on

She has an entire line of looks called the “citi kini” which are intended more for urban wear this summer– though it's worth noting there have been issues with the brand allegedly shipping over the last few months. Influence brands have had troubles in the past with getting product out to buyers, but with pics like these, I can see why the looks might be popular.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski has also said she likes to post bikini photos because of the way she's been "objectified" since the start of her career, which skyrocketed with the "Blurred Lines" video. She's noted in the past she thinks there's "power" in the ability to choose and share bikini posts on her own.

At the end of the day, a bit of mystique has always surrounded Emily Ratajkowski’s brand. And while I wouldn’t necessarily suggest copying her look when you head to theaters to see the well-reviewed Deadpool & Wolverine – I think “no shirt, no shoes, no service” still applies most places – she certainly has my attention.