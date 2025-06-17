I Didn't Expect To See Emily Ratajkowski Rocking A Sparkly Clubbing Top While On Horseback, But Summer Vacation Is For Living Out Your Dreams

At this point, it's pretty much a given that Emily Ratajkowski will share excellent photos from her trips and show off her beachwear. In 2025 so far, she’s rocked red dresses and bikinis that screamed summer on a beach trip with friends and sported early spring break bikini wear in Brazil. What I wasn’t expecting -- but am absolutely here for -- when it comes to her attire is the flashy halter top she just wore while on horseback. In short, long live the "famously not demure, famously not mindful" fashion queen and her gorgeous ensembles.

The model took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos featuring bikinis, beverages, gal pals and more. But what stands out most to me is the sight of EmRata beachside while riding a horse in a "Brat" worthy combo of sparkly clubbing top, bright yellow-green swim bottoms and big black sunglasses. Take a look through the slideshow to check out that clip as well as other glimpses into her time in Anguilla:

That's truly an A+ beachy summer vacay style for the Gone Girl alum. It goes without saying that she lives an interesting life, but I'm not sure I ever would've imagined seeing Ratajkowski sport such a look while on horseback. Who would’ve thought tennis ball-colored bikini bottoms paired with an evening statement piece so well? Summer is indeed a time to try out new looks, and the media personality is certainly inspiring me.

Of course, when you can pull off a funky vintage take on the chain mail trend and turn around and dominate Halloween in an iconic JLo dress, the sky's the limit for that fashionista. On top of this, some of Emily Ratajkowski's famous friends and fans know this little number is a hit. Check out some of the comments:

You look so cool on a horse ! - charli_xcx

I need this - addisonraee

Literally can’t tell if this is a thirst trap or a recruitment ad for a cult I’d absolutely join - ayeshacat

Ur truly majestic - laurenfern

Its a cute & perfect/smoking 🔥🔥🔥 10/10 collection of outfits & pics Emily - anthonytaffareltony

From flame emojis and the "Brat" icon to praise from Charli xcx, there's a lot of positive buzz surrounding this post. I'm already expecting Ratajkowski to continue to showcase exceptional fits as the summer pushes on. However, fresh fits aren't all she has up her sleeve (or lack thereof) this year.

Next month, Ratajkowski will appear on an episode of the Lena Dunham-ceated miniseries Too Much, which is part of the 2025 Netflix schedule. Of course, aside from that, the starlet continues to keep herself occupied with various business ventures. Nevertheless, she appears to be someone who understands the value of downtime, hence this latest batch of vacay photos. So I wouldn't be surprised if she has a few more trips on the books for the coming months.

The summertime can be a dreamy stretch of the year filled with fun, and Emily Ratajkowski's post exemplifies that. (Even if the season hasn't technically started yet.) I'm really going to need to map out my outfits for the next few months while keeping Ratajkowski in mind for inspiration. I feel confident in saying, though, that I won't riding on any horses.