I’ve Been In The Market For A Red Cherry Bikini For So Long, But I Didn’t Expect Khloé Kardashian To Be The One To Find It

Khloé Kardashian has been getting more and more into the fashion game in recent years with the launch of her Good American brand as well as a brand new (pink) collaboration with Fabletics, and this week she popped up with her fam sporting a brand new blue bikini with red cherries printed on it. Listen, I know the Kardashians are known for rocking a bikini (or maybe five), but this one piqued my interest in a huge way.

I can still remember the way I felt when I bought my first more grownup bikini at Target in my early teens. The print was a bright, sky blue with tiny red cherries strewn all over it. I used to lay by the pool in the late heat of summer at my neighbor Rachel and Sarah’s house lazily flicking away Japanese beetles as they wafted by while using my other arm to combat the sun in my eyes. It was the first suit I remember really being comfortable in my body in, but as one does at age 13, I continued growing and had to donate the bikini.

Truly, I loved it so much that every season I’ve been on the lookout for a cute cherry printed bikini that reminds me of that first adorable suit but obviously fits my adult-sized body. It’s been years and I have not been successful in finding the right look. So imagine my surprise when I saw Khloé Kardashian rocking a blue bikini with a red cherry print!

Khloé's been heavily into the fashion game like her sisters Kim and Kylie for a while. Her Fabletics looks are a little different than some other swimwear by Kate Hudson's brand. While Fabletics is all about the fun colors, it's her Good American brand that actually has the best line of bikinis. This also includes a series of bikinis with a cherry print. One is black and one is white, and you can find them in stores like Nordstrom And Revolve.

Good American Cherry Always Fits Perfect: was $79 now $59.25 at Nordstrom Khloe Kardashian has cherries on the brain. The mom of two recently wore a cute blue and red cherry bikini and her Good American line also has a similar black and white version to choose from. The white is not on sale yet but the black version is!

You can get the look in varying silhouettes and sizes, and it also comes in both black and white with red cherries strewn throughout. If you aren’t all in on bikinis, a one-piece suit is also an option for purchase (and is on sale!).

Unfortunately, the blue bikini is still eluding me. At one point Kitteny had a very similar suit to Khloé’s, but it has since sold out, though they do still have a cute blue and red option available still . But I’m loving the white Good American look in particular, and I just might have to add it to my collection this summer while I lounge poolside with a mocktail and a book.