Forget Black Bikini Summer, Sydney Sweeney's All About The White Suit This Summer

Just when I thought black bikini summer would be making a 2024 comeback , actress and fashionista Sydney Sweeney took the neutral color palate in a brand new direction. The dog mom recently took a break from filming, and spent some time chillaxing with her beloved dog Tank on what looks to be her recent tropical getaway.

The actress paired a white suit with a white flowy top and a cream handbag and cream shoes from Jimmy Choo. She called the hammock moment “the perfect start to the summer” and it really is a relaxing snapshot into the actress’ lifestyle outside of glam red carpets and the grind of filming movies and TV shows.

Speaking of her cute pupper, Sweeney has shared in the past how important Tank is to her well-being, telling People that Tank helps her to find downtime and to “unplug” from all of the busy work that comes with jumpstarting a Hollywood career. So it’s no surprise he got some R&R in with her on the hammock. She said previously:

My dog, Tank, really is so important in my own self-care process. Whether it is just playing with her, taking her to the dog park or taking her on a walk, it just lets me take a moment and unplug from everything else.

And the actress is busy. This year alone she’s already starred in the great rom-com Anyone But You, Madame Web, and Immaculate, a horror movie she produced. She also has a slew of high-profile projects in the works, including a Barbarella remake her former co-star Glen Powell jokingly commented on. She's also set to star in a biopic based on the life and times of boxer Christy Martin, which will presumably require plenty of training from the actress, who is sporty outside of her acting career and enjoys activities like skiing.

While we wait for those projects, you can currently catch her getting a bit explicit on Netflix with her on-screen co-star Glen Powell in Anyone But You, which only recently started streaming.

From red carpets to vacation pics, Sydney Sweeney's had time to keep up with the latest fashions, and while I'm a print girl when it comes to swimsuits myself, there's no denying that white is a great color on her. In fact, the look actually reminds me a lot of the iconic bikini her co-star Alexandra Daddario wore in the The White Lotus's viral first season. No idea if the suit was intended as a bit of a throwback, but I like the pivot from the Kardashian-favorite black bikini (though she's already worn one of those this summer too).

Now, please excuse me while I figure out how to get my own summer vibes on.