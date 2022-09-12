Ahead Of Emmys Night, Quinta Brunson Talks What Makes Abbott Elementary Unique Among TV Shows With Black Leads
Abbott Elementary has made quite the impression this year.
I think it’s safe to say that Abbott Elementary was one of the many shows that took the TV world by storm this year. Created, written and produced by lead star Quinta Brunson, Abbott proved to be one of TV’s best comedies, earning strong viewership and critical acclaim. So it wasn’t too surprising when the alphabet network renewed the show for a second season. At present, the mockumentary is the recipient of several big 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations and, ahead of tonight’s awards show, Brunson spoke about what makes the comedy unique amongst other shows with Black leads.
Quinta Brunson has been navigating the choppy waters of the entertainment industry for quite some time now and finally managed to break through with Abbott Elementary. The show is incredibly personal to her, as it takes great inspiration from her mother’s teaching career. So Brunson put a lot of thought into how she wanted to approach the mockumentary series, which has been compared to The Office. One thing that Brunson aimed to do was to not put a heavy emphasis on race. This is mostly due to a trend that she’s seen as of late:
There are plenty of shows on the air that tackle race and the Black experience in nuanced ways (looking at you, Atlanta), though I can understand Quinta Brunson’s point here. A number of shows that feature mostly Black characters sometimes tend to make race a focal point and, as a result, other aspects of the show can feel like they’re secondary.
Going into its second season, Abbott Elementary has five African American actors in its main cast. The show does indeed speak to aspects of their characters’ personal experiences, both unique and shared, at times. However, the series doesn’t focus squarely on the Black experience but opts to shed light on their work as educators. Quinta Brunson later told The Independent that she found this refreshing and explained why this creative route makes sense for the purposes of her show:
This approach is likely to remain intact in Abbott Elementary Season 2, which revealed a fun first look recently. The season, which has a 22-episode order, should allow the show to spread its wings even further. I expect to see the likes of Janine, Barbara, Jacob and the lovable Mr. Johnson put in a number of new situations that will allow them to evolve further. The both creative and business savvy Brunson has cooked up a recipe for success with this lovable workplace comedy, and I’m excited to see how it continues to grow.
Abbott Elementary returns to ABC for its second season on September 21 as part of the 2022 TV schedule. You can also see if Quinta Brunson and any of her co-stars take home any gold statues by watching the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.