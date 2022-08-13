After Abbott Elementary Is A Hit For ABC, Creator And Star Quinta Brunson Is Making A Major Business Move

After scoring a runaway TV hit with Abbott Elementary, series creator and star, Quinta Brunson, is on top of the entertainment world. And she's received further validation by scoring multiple Emmy nominations for her work on the freshman comedy. Now, following the teacher-centric sitcom becoming a hit for ABC, Brunson is making a major business move that will have a major impact on her career moving forward.

Quinta Brunson has signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. Through the deal, Brunson will create, develop, and produce original TV content across various Warner Bros. platforms, according to Variety. This agreement even encompasses streaming platform HBO Max. To say that this is a massive moment for Brunson would be an understatement. And don't worry Abbott fans, she'll continue her work as the series lead, producer, and writer on the ABC sitcom as this new deal takes effect. In conjunction with the news of the deal, the creative released a statement:

I’m excited to expand my long-running creative partnership with Warner Bros. With Abbott as our anchor, I look forward to what we’ll create next.

This is the first exclusive agreement that the Abbott Elementary star has ever signed. Interestingly, she has been working with Warner Bros. TV for some time now, though. She starred in an unseen pilot for a show called The End of the World as We Know It several years ago and had a recurring role on the comedy-drama iZombie, both projects being for The CW. After making this recent deal, WB's TV group chairman, Channing Dungey, praised the star and said that the company is “beyond thrilled to be continuing [its] partnership with her” and is ready “to explore many future projects with her in the coming years.”

Given the ABC workplace comedy’s quality, it's exciting to think about what other shows Quinta Brunson might have coming down the line. Could viewers get another mockumentary or comedy, or could she pivot and do some dramas? On top of that, will she try unscripted programming? Her style could certainly lend itself to any genre after all, much like fellow multihyphenate Issa Rae.

In addition to securing history-making Emmy noms for Quinta Brunson and co. Abbott Elementary proved itself to be one of TV's best comedies, earning rave reviews and great buzz on social media. Some critics and viewers credited Abbott with reviving interest in network sitcoms, though Brunson has shrugged off that notion. Riding high off a successful first season, Abbott is coming back with an even bigger and better Season 2 that has a full 22-episode season. As of now, Brunson has given a hint or two about next season without spilling too much about it. One thing not set to change is the acclaimed cast’s chemistry, which fellow series star Chris Perfetti mentioned that’s what made the comedy so special.

Abbott Elementary Season 2 will premiere on September 21 at 9 pm EST on ABC, and you can binge the first with a Hulu subscription. In the meantime, viewers will have to wait until September 12 to see if Quinta Brunson and the ABC sitcom will pick up any gold statues, as they experience some stiff competition from other 2022 Emmy nominees like Ted Lasso and Barry. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will premiere at 8 pm EST on NBC, with Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson as the host.