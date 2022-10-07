Alaska Daily Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors Before

The 2022 fall TV schedule is in full swing, which means there are loads of new and returning shows coming out on just about every channel and streaming service imaginable, with more being released each day. One of those shows, Alaska Daily, made its debut on ABC on Thursday and welcomed audiences into the newsroom of a daily paper where reporters, including one played by Hilary Swank, are attempting to get to the bottom of a series of mysterious disappearances.

After watching the new addition to the ABC 2022 fall lineup, there’s a good chance you’re asking yourself why everyone in the Alaska Daily cast looks so familiar. Well, wonder no more because we’re about to uncover the story on all the actors on Tom McCarthy’s latest addition to the world of great journalism movies and TV shows.

Hilary Swank (Eileen Fitzgerald)

Leading off things on Alaska Daily is Hilary Swank, who takes on the role of former New York City journalist Eileen Fitzgerald, who joins the team run by her former mentor in Anchorage, Alaska, after being canned from her prestigious role.

Throughout her career, Swank’s work on the big screen has earned her Oscars and Golden Globes for roles in movies like Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby, as well as a great deal of praise for performances in the likes of The Homesman, Logan Lucky, and Insomnia, Christopher Nolan’s 2002 thriller remake which coincidentally also took place in Alaska. Following a break from acting in the early 2010s, Swank returned on shows like Trust, BoJack Horseman, and Away.

Jeff Perry (Stanley Cornik)

Taking on the role of Stanley Cornik, Eileen’s mentor who offers a new job and a fresh start on Alaska Daily, is Jeff Perry.

No stranger when it comes to TV shows, especially in terms of classic ABC dramas like My So-Called Life and Grey’s Anatomy, Perry has spent a large portion of his career entertaining viewers week-in and week-out. After taking even the briefest of glances at his filmography, you’ll pick up shows like Nash Bridges, Chicago Hope, Prison Break, Scandal, and dozens of others that saw Perry appear in smaller roles.

Matt Malloy (Bob Young)

Veteran film and TV actor Matt Malloy shows up in the Alaska Daily cast as Bob Young, an employee at the metro newspaper at the center of the show’s story.

Throughout his career, which goes back to the the late 1980s, Malloy has appeared on dozens of shows ranging from The West Wing to Law and Order and Star Trek: Enterprise to Malcolm in the Middle, and everything else under the sun. He’s also had larger roles on shows like Alpha House, Six Feet Under, and Tanner ’88, to name only a few. His film credits are just as impressive, with movies like In the Company of Men, Armageddon, Jeff, Who Lives at Home, Battle of the Sexes, and The United States of Leland.

Meredith Holzman (Claire Muncy)

Taking on the role of Anchorage local Claire Muncy, who uses her familiarity with the community to provide key insight during Eileen’s investigation on Alaska Daily is Meredith Holzman.

Holzman knows a thing or two about appearing on drama series that deal with crime and mysteries, as she previously landed roles on shows like The Sinner, Inventing Anna, and The Good Fight, to name just a few. Throughout her career, Holzman has also popped up on shows like Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Only Murders in the Building, Chicago Fire, Madame Secretary, and The Blacklist.

Grace Dove (Rosalind ‘Roz’ Friendly)

Grace Dove shows up on the Alaska Daily cast as Rosalind ‘Roz’ Friendly, the young reporter Eileen reluctantly takes under her wing as she begins to investigate the various missing persons reports in and around Anchorage.

Dove appeared alongside Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio in Alejandro Iñárritu’s decorated 2015 adventure drama, The Revenant, in which she briefly played DiCaprio’s onscreen wife. In the years since then, Dove has landed roles in movies like O for a Thousand Tongues, How It Ends, Monkey Beach, and the World War II-era drama, Bones of Crows, which premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Pablo Castelblanco (Gabriel Tovar)

Joining the Alaska Daily cast as young Anchorage newspaper reporter Gabriel Tovar is Pablo Castelblanco, who is a relative newcomer to the acting world when compared to some of his co-stars.

But, despite only having credits that go back to a little more than half-a-decade, Castelblanco’s credits so far are pretty impressive. This includes shows like his small-screen debut on the Fox horror comedy series Scream Queens, New Girl, Dear White People, Room 104, and various short films like There’s No Such Thing As a Dragon, and Admission.

Ami Park (Yuna Park)

Ami Park appears in the Alaska Daily cast as Yuna Park, a young, rookie reporter who is willing to do anything to help Eileen get to the bottom of the show’s core mystery.

Prior to landing a role on the new ABC newspaper drama series, Park made brief appearances on a list of shows that include intense family dramas like This Is Us and High Notes, as well as various others. She has also shown up in nearly a dozen short films, including Power to the People: The Yuri Kochiyama Story, Many Names, and Nightlight, to name only a few.

Craig Frank (Austin Teague)

Rounding out the Alaska Daily cast is Craig Frank, who shows up on the newspaper drama series as Austin Teague, another figure in the Anchorage newsroom.

Throughout his career, Frank has popped up on multiple TV shows like Silicon Valley, Sideswiped, You’re the Worst, Two Broke Girls, Knights in Hyrule, 8.13, The Lizzie Bennet Diaries, and countless others dating back to the early 2000s.

These are just the major players in the Alaska Daily cast , and you can expect to see even more recognizable faces when new episodes of Tom McCarthy’s drama series debut at 10 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC. Though don’t feel bad if you miss the episodes as they air live, as anyone with a Hulu subscription can catch up the following day.

