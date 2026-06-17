Alaskan Bush People's Rain Brown Opens Up About Sobriety Journey And How Brother Matt's Death Impacted It

Alaskan Bush People's Rain Brown returned to social media and offered some big updates on her life and how Matt Brown's death impacted her own journey with sobriety and depression. The youngest of the Brown siblings talked about her brother and gave longtime fans a big life update regarding her pregnancy.

Unlike her siblings, Rain has been off social media for a while, so she had a lot to share when she returned with a new TikTok account. Following widespread rumors and allegations from family members that she was using drugs and drinking, Rain confirmed it was true, but she is now on the path to sobriety. She didn't detail everything she's gone through over the past few years. However, she did give an overview of the path she started down after her father, Billy Brown, passed away in 2021:

Basically, long story short, I got sober. I got clean and sober, and it was quite difficult for me to even admit that I wasn't clean and sober. Obviously, people could tell something was up. I had been drinking every day since my dad died, and I had been using, pretty much every day since he passed. It just really was a lot of grief that I just didn't know what to do with. A lot of bad influence by a lot of the people that I was hanging around, the places that I was, and honestly just trying to live my life, but kind of doing it the wrong way.

Rain Brown was impacted by her father's death and turned to various vices as a means of coping. Fortunately, she's gotten sober, and despite her shared sadness with her siblings about Matt's death, she seems committed to staying sober.

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Of course, diehard Alaskan Bush People fans may already know that's not the only reason she's committed to sobriety. She has a daughter on the way, and she opened up about that too, saying:

I am currently 6 1/2 months pregnant. Six months sober and nine months clean. Which doesn't seem like a long time. But when you're counting it by days and hours and minutes, pretty big accomplishment. Pat myself on the back for that one. I have grown much closer to God, in the last year and a half.

Rain went on to say that her daughter is named Amethyst, but she plans to spell it Amithyst as a tribute to her mother, Ami Brown. We recently heard from Bird Brown that Ami has been struggling a lot in the time following Matt's death, so it's a nice gesture by Rain to name her child after her mother.

While having a child was plenty enough reason to get clean, Rain also added that Matt's death by suicide also played into her continued commitment. She talked about her brother, and seeing the path he went down, knowing she could very well have been on that path herself:

Obviously, my daughter has a lot to do with the fact that I got clean and sober, but also the passing of my brother Matthew. RIP Broski. The passing of my brother Matthew really kind of woke me up to what I was doing and the road that I was on, because I was on the same road he was. He struggled with mental health and addiction for a long time, and that's something I've struggled with for a long time. I have also struggled with thoughts that I would be better off gone. I really wanted this video to be less about me and more about awareness for other people that are going through the things that I struggled with and the things that my brother struggled with.

Rain's comments come after fans of Alaskan Bush People set up a memorial in Matt's honor. Each of the siblings has reacted in different ways to the tributes, with step-sister Twila Byars making a cryptic comment about "self-serving" posts. Bird Brown said she personally preferred to mourn without sharing public updates with fans, but didn't fault her brothers for choosing to do so in that way.

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Alaskan Bush People's Bear Brown has been the most active on social media, updating fans on everything from his personal life to plans for Matt's funeral. Noah and "Bam" Brown have been somewhat active, and Gabe hasn't posted to Instagram since 2024.

While Alaskan Bush People ended in 2022, episodes remain available to stream with an HBO Max subscription. Meanwhile, we'll keep you updated as we learn more about what the family is doing now.