The Alaskan Bush People Family Open Up About What They ‘Wanted’ For Matt Brown Before His Death At 42

The Brown family of Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People has been contending with the loss of one of their own, Matt Brown. Sadly, it was confirmed this past week that Brown died at the age of 42, and it’s since been reported that the former reality TV star died by suicide. Matt’s relatives have been speaking out in the aftermath of his passing, sharing their recollections of him and what he meant to their lives. Since then, several of Matt’s siblings are opening up about him and even sharing what they ideally “wanted” for him.

During the last several years of his life, Matt Brown was estranged from his siblings greatly due to erratic behavior on his part. Brown notably struggled with substance abuse, which led to his departure from Alaskan Bush People in 2019. One of his brothers, Gabe Brown, was among one of the relatives to speak with AK News Source about his death. While talking with the outlet, Gabe reflected on his interactions with his late sibling and shared his desire for Matt to have reverted back to his old self:

What I wanted for Matt was that he would, kind of come back to how we used to be. Cause he used to be like so fun loving, so full of life, so curious, and he taught me so many different things and I have so many memories with Matt of just - just great times.

The Brown family’s long-running reality TV show – which depicts their attempts to live off the grid – shows them share a number of warm moments, with the earlier seasons, in particular, showing some of those tender moments. However, familial struggles are also featured in certain episodes, and that includes Matt’s conflicts with his brothers and sisters. Nevertheless, Rain Brown credits her older brother, Matt, for serving as something of a guiding light for her when she was dealing with her own issues:

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He was a really good inspiration for me when I was going through my struggles to just keep on the light side of things. And he told me at a point, and he goes, you know, if you fall down seven times, stand up eight.

Matt Brown’s family members reported him missing on May 27, and a search was subsequently launched. Brown’s body was later supposedly spotted floating in the Okanogan River. Authorities eventually identified Brown’s body and, per USA Today, his death was caused by a gunshot wound. Also, “the influence of methamphetamine” and “subsequent immersion” in the water, were also noted as contributing factors. Matt’s other brother, Noah, recalled the moment his brother was formally identified:

It definitely made it to where you, you can feel the finality of it a little bit more. Cause until that moment there was that hope, like it was talking about of like, maybe, maybe it’s not, maybe he’s not lost in the river. Maybe, maybe he’s still there.

After Brown’s passing, brother Bear Brown confirmed the news and, in time, their other brother, Joshua "Bam Bam" Brown, shared a statement on the family's behalf. Bam Bam shared a lengthy tribute to his brother, which covered his personal highs as well as his lows, including the rape accusations he faced in 2020. Another tribute post came from Twila Byars, the late patriarch Billy Brown’s daughter from his first marriage. Byars kept her sentiments brief due to the “self-serving feeling” of the social media post feeling “a bit much” for her.

Matt Brown has also been honored by the locals around his town, with some of them having put flowers on his old truck along with a banner bearing his face. The tragic nature of this entire situation can’t be understated, and many might agree with the notion that the Brown family deserves any privacy they require to process their loss as needed.