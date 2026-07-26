Kelly Clarkson Didn’t Hold Back When Sharing An Update On Her Love Life

Kelly Clarkson has been opening up in a big way to the audiences at her “Studio Sessions” residency in Las Vegas. After making jokes about HR meetings at NBC and other topics, she apparently moved onto relationships during her July 24 show. In fact, she gave the crowd an update on her own relationship status, and her comments came with the unfiltered brutality we’ve come to expect from the American Idol winner.

Dating has not been a priority for Kelly Clarkson since her 2020 split from Brandon Blackstock. Despite addressing her love life several times over the past few years, she apparently still gets questions about it. She pulled no punches when pointing out one benefit of being single, telling the crowd (via Page Six):

People are like, ‘Oh, why are you single?’ And I’m like, ‘First of all, there are a lot of people out here making single look real good.’ And if you didn’t really understand what I meant by that, it’s like you see relationships and you’re like, ‘I am so glad I’m going home alone.’ You know what’s not happening in my house? That shit.

Oof, we’ve all been there, seeing a couple in public having an argument or exhibiting some other kind of behavior that we’re glad we don’t have to put up with. Clarkson continued her honest thoughts on being with someone long-term, saying:

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If you are in a relationship, the hardest part I feel like is just keeping that fire alive and still dating.

Kelly Clarkson has opened up a bit about what went wrong in her marriage to Brandon Blackstock, who