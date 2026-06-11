Alaskan Bush People's Bird Brown Gives Update On Mother Ami After Matt's Passing

Ami Brown is having a rough time following the death of her eldest son, Matt Brown. The update on Alaskan Bush People's matriarch came via her daughter, Bird Brown, who said she's been helping her mother through her grief.

After making her initial comments on her brother's passing, Bird posted a video on Instagram updating fans on all the details so far about what's going on with the Brown family. She started things off by thanking followers for all the kind words and condolences, sharing that they have helped her mother. As she put it:

Everybody knows by now that my family is going through a tragedy with the passing of Matt, and I just wanted to come on here and say thank you guys for all the condolences and prayers, and well wishes, especially to my mom. It's a tough time for all of us, but I think it has definitely hit mom the most and so I just wanted to say thank you, guys, for the kindness that everybody is sending.

Bird went on to explain why she hasn't posted as much on social media as other members of her family, stating her preference to grieve in private. She also stressed it's fine for however else her other siblings want to grieve, on the heels of her stepsister Twila Byars speaking on "self-serving" tributes.

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It's a helpful update on Ami Brown, who hasn't posted on her own Instagram account since mid-May. She was characterized on Alaskan Bush People's early seasons as the glue that held the family together, so it is comforting to hear her children can be her rock during this difficult time. Bird continued and shared some of the thoughts she's shared with her mother while they both grieve:

He suffered for a long, long, long time and he's not anymore, and that's what I believe. I believe he's not suffering and he is in a better place and that's what you know I've been reminding my family. I even told mom that you have to remember the good times. You have to and remember that he's not suffering anymore.

Matt Brown's death had some added nuance that further impacted the tragedy, as he'd been estranged from various family members for years due to his struggles with addiction. That, tied with some troubling allegations lodged against him by former Discovery staff, ultimately led to his exit from Alaskan Bush People. He was at odds with family when his father, Billy Brown, passed away, though Matt said the two made peace before his death (via The Sun).

It was reported that a search was out for Matt Brown after a bystander witnessed him wading in a river, and then floating away downstream after they turned back around to look at him after hearing a loud bang. An autopsy later ruled he died by suicide, and that his brother, Noah, identified the body after it was found days into the search.

Bird mentioned that funeral arrangements for Matt Brown are in flux, as they reach out to family and friends who may want to attend the service. She added that she will likely not be documenting the funeral itself, but thought it was a strong possibility that one of her brothers would. Bear Brown previously noted this year that Discovery hadn't closed the door on doing another season of Alaskan Bush People, so it's even possible the network could cover it in some capacity if it had the family's blessing.

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CinemaBlend continues to offer its condolences to the family and friends of Matt Brown, and wishes them well during this difficult time. Here's hoping the family can continue to heal as they march forward to the funeral and lay their dear brother and son to rest.