I'm So Happy 90 Day Fiancé Finally Addressed The Elephant In The Room With Catie

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé episode "I’m Questioning Everything." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

A friend of Catie Norboe finally said what I was thinking while watching 90 Day Fiancé, and I couldn't be happier. After Joshua Atkins witnessed her compulsive habit of attempting to make out with friends, someone finally spoke up and suggested maybe it wasn't her obsessive compulsive disorder that was creating the wedge in the relationship. On that note, it was suggested that Catie's drinking could be a contributing factor.

The latest episode of 90 Day to hit the 2026 TV schedule picked up with Catie meeting up to run with her friend, Ryan. During their workout, she recapped her conversation with Joshua about the previous evening and how he was disappointed in her. Catie mentioned her fear of her OCD sabotaging her relationship, but Ryan opened up about something different:

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I'm kind of worried about your relationship with alcohol... Because you can be a very fun, chill person, but then, like, drunk Katie does things that sober Katie regrets a lot.

Catie admitted she also worried about that but, not long after, she brought up the OCD again. Additionally, she mentioned the quick timing of her and Joshua's engagement and not knowing what she wants. All of that can be valid, but it's hard to overlook the clear fact that Katie isn't indulging in problematic behavior when she's sober.

Why I'm Happy A Friend Finally Addressed Catie's Drinking Being A Problem

I've been wondering and quite frankly, waiting for a friend in Catie's life to bring up this issue. Otherwise, it would've appeared her entire friend group was comprised of people who would allow her to fall into these moments, even when they come at the expense of her relationship with Joshua.

So, from the outside looking in, it appears Catie has a true friend in Ryan. That aside, though, there's still the matter of Joshua and Catie's relationship problems.

Did Joshua And Catie Work Out Their Issues?

We've done some digging into Catie and Joshua's relationship and, based on current speculation, it seems that they did go through with the marriage. Getting married is one thing, but did Catie make some changes for Joshua? Or did they reach some sort of understanding about that?