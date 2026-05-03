Storage Wars’ Brandon Sheets Finally Spoke Out After Dad Darrell's Death, And Brandi Sent Tender Thoughts Back

News came down the pipeline a few days ago that Darrell Sheets had died by suicide at 67 . In the days since, many individuals from his Storage Wars family have spoken out about the late reality star, with notable lead Dave Hester even noting members of the A&E family were together when they learned the news. The Sheets family hadn’t spoken out when the initial news broke, but Brandon Sheets finally shared a message for the Storage Wars family and fans, and Brandi Passante responded with a tender message back.

Taking to social media over the weekend, Brandon, who was oft seen picking with his dad in the early days of the hit reality series, shared a memorable message about his late dad. Brandon left the show nearly a decade ago, or as he has mentioned in the time since, he was let go from the show in 2017 due to budget cuts. He eventually became a real estate agent in Arizona, with his father following him to the state upon his own Storage Wars retirement.

In his message about his dad, he recalled his dad’s Storage Wars nickname, and admitted his “heart is so broken right now.” In a thread he shared photos of happier times. Of his dad becoming a grandad. Of trips to bars and even Medieval Times. Of time spent by the water.

A post shared by Brandon Sheets (@brandosheets) A photo posted by on

It’s hard to know what the right thing to say in a moment like this is, but his former Storage Wars co-star Brandi Passante did really admirably when she wrote:

I’m truly so sorry for the incredibly painful loss that you and your family have to endure. Sending you love and hugs from afar.

Brandon’s wife Melissa also commented on the post about all the memories they would always share about his dad.

I love you babe and we will always cherish the memories we have with your dad ❤️

Many A&E fans, too, were compassionate after Sheets dropped his post on Instagram. They wrote about how Darrell had been an open and honest personality and how it had helped them get through their own “sad and tough times.” Darrell had been honest about his mental health battle before his death. He'd spoken about how depression "knows no mercy" and impacted his life in all aspects. His co-stars had also spoken about the cyber bullying he’d faced online simply due to being a TV personality before his death.

Storage Wars has been on the air since 2010, and Sheets had continued to make appearances on the show up until 2023. New episodes had already been hitting the 2026 TV schedule on A&E when the news of the reality star’s death broke. Afterward Dave Hester noted the show is a “big family ” and would keep going after the tragedy, but it’s still been a hard time for the Storage Wars community, family, and fans. Our thoughts go out to Brandon, Melissa, and their family during this time.

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