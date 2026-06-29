One Of Kelly Clarkson’s Pals Weighs In On What She’ll Do After Her Talk Show Ends

The Kelly Clarkson Show is quickly approaching its end, as the Emmy-winning host announced in February that Season 7 would be its last. In fact, filming has actually already wrapped, with the pre-taped episodes set to run on the 2026 TV schedule into the fall. Kelly Clarkson has spoken candidly about her decision, and now one of her buddies is opening up about her post-show plans.

Lifestyle expert Lawrence Zarian is a regular fixture on The Kelly Clarkson Show, appearing in more than 140 episodes over the past seven years. He said this ending is “bittersweet” because it was such a good job, and everyone there had become a family. It seems appropriate, then, that family will be the focus of Kelly Clarkson’s life when the talk show’s over. Zarian told US Weekly:

She’s going to be a mom. She’s going to be a mom and take care of her kids. Unfortunately, the father of those kids passed and I think life travels so fast. When you’re Kelly Clarkson, you don’t get to slow down. She’s choosing her kids. She’s putting her own oxygen mask on — and hopefully writing a duet for us!

Many fans were shocked to learn of Brandon Blackstock’s death back in August 2025, which followed a long, private battle with cancer. He was 48. It immediately became clear that the show tapings Kelly Clarkson had missed and the concerts that were postponed were in order to help her two children — River 12 and Remington 10 — cope with their father’s illness and passing.

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That, unsurprisingly, was at the center of the American Idol champ’s statement when she announced The Kelly Clarkson Show was coming to an end. She said:

Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time ... you never know where I might show up next.

As for that duet that Lawrence Zarian mentioned, he says we will get to see him sing alongside Kelly Clarkson before the lights go down on The Kelly Clarkson Show’s New York City production. The duo will sing “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors in what the lifestyle guru called the “best moment of my life, truly.”

In addition to spending more time with her little ones, Kelly Clarkson — as promised in the statement above — is set to appear as a coach on The Voice for its milestone 30th season (her 11th on the show).

In the upcoming season, she’ll face off against OG coach Adam Levine in what will be his 19th competition, and Queen Latifah is joining The Voice with fellow first-timer Riley Green.

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Last season we saw John Legend bring a couple of his kids to The Voice set, and I think it would be so cool to see River and Remy join Kelly Clarkson at work for some bonus time with mom. They’ve taken the stage during her Las Vegas residency, so who knows what could happen? The only problem is if her kids do come around, Clarkson might want to watch how much she trash-talks rookie Riley Green.

It’s good to hear that Kelly Clarkson’s pals are supportive of her ending her talk show, even under such bittersweet circumstances, and we’ll keep you posted about when The Kelly Clarkson Show’s finale will air. Check your local listings to see when to catch her each weekday until then.